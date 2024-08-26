Schließen

Modality-specific effects of mental fatigue in multitasking

  • The mechanisms underlying increased dual-task costs in the comparison of modality compatible stimulus -response mappings (e.g., visual-manual, auditory-vocal) and modality incompatible mappings (e.g., visual -vocal, auditory-manual) remain elusive. To investigate whether additional control mechanisms are at work in simultaneously processing two modality incompatible mappings, we applied a transfer logic between both types of dual-task mappings in the context of a mental fatigue induction. We expected an increase in dual-task costs for both modality mappings after a fatigue induction with modality compatible tasks. In contrast, we expected an additional, selective increase in modality incompatible dual-task costs after a fatigue induction with modality incompatible tasks. We tested a group of 45young individuals (19-30 years) in an online pre-post design, in which participants were assigned to one of three groups. The two fatigue groups completed a 90-min time-on -task intervention with a dual task comprising either compatibleThe mechanisms underlying increased dual-task costs in the comparison of modality compatible stimulus -response mappings (e.g., visual-manual, auditory-vocal) and modality incompatible mappings (e.g., visual -vocal, auditory-manual) remain elusive. To investigate whether additional control mechanisms are at work in simultaneously processing two modality incompatible mappings, we applied a transfer logic between both types of dual-task mappings in the context of a mental fatigue induction. We expected an increase in dual-task costs for both modality mappings after a fatigue induction with modality compatible tasks. In contrast, we expected an additional, selective increase in modality incompatible dual-task costs after a fatigue induction with modality incompatible tasks. We tested a group of 45young individuals (19-30 years) in an online pre-post design, in which participants were assigned to one of three groups. The two fatigue groups completed a 90-min time-on -task intervention with a dual task comprising either compatible or incompatible modality mappings. The third group paused for 90 min as a passive control group. Pre and post-session contained single and dual tasks in both modality mappings for all participants. In addition to behavioral performance measurements, seven subjective items (effort, focus, subjective fatigue, motivation, frustration, mental and physical capacity) were analyzed. Mean dual-task performance during and after the intervention indicated a practice effect instead of the presumed fatigue effect for all three groups. The modality incompatible intervention group showed a selective performance improvement for the modality incompatible mapping but no transfer to the modality compatible dual task. In contrast, the compatible intervention group showed moderately improved performance in both modality map-pings. Still, participants reported increased subjective fatigue and reduced motivation after the fatigue inter-vention. This dynamic interplay of training and fatigue effects suggests that high control demands were involved in the prolonged performance of a modality incompatible dual task, which are separable from modality compatible dual-task demands.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marie MücksteinORCiD, Stephan Heinzel, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Markus BrahmsORCiDGND, Michael A. RappORCiDGND, Christine Stelzel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.actpsy.2022.103766
ISSN:0001-6918
ISSN:1873-6297
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36242924
Title of parent work (English):Acta psychologica : international journal of psychonomics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/26
Tag:crosstalk; dual task; executive control; modality compatibility; practice
Volume:230
Article number:103766
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:German Research Foundation; [SPP 1772]; [STE 2226/4-2]; [GR; 3997/4-2]; [HE 7464/1-2]; [RA 1047/4-2]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

