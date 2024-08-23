Schließen

Spatial mapping of bleaching in a metal-organic plasmon converter

  • Hybrid nanophotonic elements, fabricated by organic and inorganic materials, are going to be key components of modern devices. Coupled systems of photoemitters with a plasmonic waveguide serve the demand for nanoscopic frequency converters. However, processes like the degradation of the photoemitters via photobleaching occur and need to be monitored and controlled, to realize future successful devices. We introduce a hybrid perylene-diimide / silver nanowire as plasmon frequency converter. A versatile method is presented to monitor and analyze the bleaching process. It is based on a time series of photoluminescence images, during the operation of a single converter. An analytical model is applied on the data and unveils that the photobleaching rate is constant and independent of the operation of the plasmon converter.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin RotheORCiD, Yuhang Zhao, Henry Halim, Yan LuORCiDGND, Oliver Benson
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1364/OPTCON.454911
ISSN:2770-0208
Title of parent work (English):Optics continuum
Publisher:Optica Publishing Group
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/23
Volume:1
Issue:8
Number of pages:11
First page:1730
Last Page:1740
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft; [182087777-SFB 951]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

