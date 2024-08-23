Circular metagenome-assembled genome of Methanobacterium sp. strain ERen5, a putative methanogenic, H2-utilizing terrestrial subsurface archaeon
- A circular, single-contig Methanobacterium sp. metagenome-assembled genome (MAG) was recovered from high-CO2 enrichments inoculated with drill core material from the tectonic Eger Rift terrestrial subsurface. Annotation of the recovered MAG highlighted putative methanogenesis genes, providing valuable information on archaeal activity in the deep biosphere.
