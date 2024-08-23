Schließen

Circular metagenome-assembled genome of Methanobacterium sp. strain ERen5, a putative methanogenic, H2-utilizing terrestrial subsurface archaeon

  • A circular, single-contig Methanobacterium sp. metagenome-assembled genome (MAG) was recovered from high-CO2 enrichments inoculated with drill core material from the tectonic Eger Rift terrestrial subsurface. Annotation of the recovered MAG highlighted putative methanogenesis genes, providing valuable information on archaeal activity in the deep biosphere.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Daniel LipusORCiD, Zeyu JiaORCiD, Alexander BartholomäusGND, Oliver Burckhardt, Megan Sondermann, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Jens KallmeyerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1128/mra.00676-22
ISSN:2576-098X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36066261
Title of parent work (English):Microbiology Resource Announcements
Publisher:American Society for Microbiology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/23
Volume:11
Issue:10
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.