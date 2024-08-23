Schließen

High-pressure evolution of the refractive index of MgO up to 140 GPa

  • Refractive index provides fundamental insights into the electronic structure of materials. At high pressure, however, the determination of refractive index and its wavelength dispersion is challenging, which limits our understanding of how physical properties of even simple materials, such as MgO, evolve with pressure. Here, we report on the measurement of room-temperature refractive index of MgO up to similar to 140 GPa. The refractive index of MgO at 600 nm decreases by similar to 2.4% from similar to 1.737 at 1 atm to similar to 1.696 (+/- 0.017) at similar to 140 GPa. Despite the index at 600 nm is essentially pressure independent, the absolute wavelength dispersion of the refractive index at 550-870 nm decreases by similar to 28% from similar to 0.015 at 1 atm to similar to 0.011 (+/- 8.04 x 10(-4)) at similar to 103 GPa. Single-effective-oscillator analysis of our refractive index data suggests that the bandgap of MgO increases by similar to 1.1 eV from 7.4 eV at 1 atm to similar to 8.5 (+/- 0.6) eV at similar to 103Refractive index provides fundamental insights into the electronic structure of materials. At high pressure, however, the determination of refractive index and its wavelength dispersion is challenging, which limits our understanding of how physical properties of even simple materials, such as MgO, evolve with pressure. Here, we report on the measurement of room-temperature refractive index of MgO up to similar to 140 GPa. The refractive index of MgO at 600 nm decreases by similar to 2.4% from similar to 1.737 at 1 atm to similar to 1.696 (+/- 0.017) at similar to 140 GPa. Despite the index at 600 nm is essentially pressure independent, the absolute wavelength dispersion of the refractive index at 550-870 nm decreases by similar to 28% from similar to 0.015 at 1 atm to similar to 0.011 (+/- 8.04 x 10(-4)) at similar to 103 GPa. Single-effective-oscillator analysis of our refractive index data suggests that the bandgap of MgO increases by similar to 1.1 eV from 7.4 eV at 1 atm to similar to 8.5 (+/- 0.6) eV at similar to 103 GPa.show moreshow less

Author details:Lukas SchifferleORCiDGND, Sergio SpezialeORCiD, Sergey S. LobanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0106626
ISSN:0021-8979
ISSN:1089-7550
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied physics
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/23
Volume:132
Issue:12
Article number:125903
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Helmholtz Young Investigators Group CLEAR [VH-NG-1325]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

