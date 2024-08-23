Schließen

Draft genome sequence of Paenalcaligenes niemegkensis NGK35T, isolated from plastic-polluted soil of an abandoned landfill

  • The Gram-negative bacterium Paenalcaligenes niemegkensis NGK35(T) was isolated from plastic debris in an abandoned landfill. It has the ability to grow on polyethylene and hexadecane as the sole carbon sources. Here, we report the corresponding draft genome, which contains 3.66 Mbp and is characterized by a G+C content of 52.1%.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexander BartholomäusGND, Julia MitzscherlingORCiDGND, Daniel Lipus, Joana MacLean, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1128/mra.00671-22
ISSN:2576-098X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36043866
Title of parent work (English):Microbiology Resource Announcements
Publisher:American Society for Microbiology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/23
Volume:11
Issue:10
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.