Draft genome sequence of Paenalcaligenes niemegkensis NGK35T, isolated from plastic-polluted soil of an abandoned landfill

Alexander Bartholomäus, Julia Mitzscherling, Daniel Lipus, Joana MacLean, Dirk Wagner The Gram-negative bacterium Paenalcaligenes niemegkensis NGK35(T) was isolated from plastic debris in an abandoned landfill. It has the ability to grow on polyethylene and hexadecane as the sole carbon sources. Here, we report the corresponding draft genome, which contains 3.66 Mbp and is characterized by a G+C content of 52.1%.