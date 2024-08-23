Climate change and international migration
- International migration patterns, at the global level, can to a large extent be explained through economic factors in origin and destination countries. On the other hand, it has been shown that global climate change is likely to affect economic development over the coming decades. Here, we demonstrate how these future climate impacts on national income levels could alter the global migration landscape. Using an empirically calibrated global migration model, we investigate two separate mechanisms. The first is through destination-country income, which has been shown consistently to have a positive effect on immigration. As countries' income levels relative to each other are projected to change in the future both due to different rates of economic growth and due to different levels of climate change impacts, the relative distribution of immigration across destination countries also changes as a result, all else being equal. Second, emigration rates have been found to have a complex, inverted U-shaped dependence onInternational migration patterns, at the global level, can to a large extent be explained through economic factors in origin and destination countries. On the other hand, it has been shown that global climate change is likely to affect economic development over the coming decades. Here, we demonstrate how these future climate impacts on national income levels could alter the global migration landscape. Using an empirically calibrated global migration model, we investigate two separate mechanisms. The first is through destination-country income, which has been shown consistently to have a positive effect on immigration. As countries' income levels relative to each other are projected to change in the future both due to different rates of economic growth and due to different levels of climate change impacts, the relative distribution of immigration across destination countries also changes as a result, all else being equal. Second, emigration rates have been found to have a complex, inverted U-shaped dependence on origin-country income. Given the available migration flow data, it is unclear whether this dependence-found in spatio-temporal panel data-also pertains to changes in a given migration flow over time. If it does, then climate change will additionally affect migration patterns through origin countries' emigration rates, as the relative and absolute positions of countries on the migration "hump" change. We illustrate these different possibilities, and the corresponding effects of 3 degrees C global warming (above pre-industrial) on global migration patterns, using climate model projections and two different methods for estimating climate change effects on macroeconomic development.…
|Author details:
|Albano RikaniORCiDGND, Katja FrielerORCiDGND, Jacob ScheweORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0276764
|ISSN:
|1932-6203
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36383529
|Title of parent work (English):
|PLoS one
|Subtitle (English):
|exploring the macroeconomic channel
|Publisher:
|PLoS
|Place of publishing:
|San Fransisco
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/11/16
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/23
|Volume:
|17
|Issue:
|11
|Article number:
|e0276764
|Number of pages:
|25
|Funding institution:
|European Union [FUME: 870649, HABITABLE: 869395, ISI-Access 16QK05];; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International