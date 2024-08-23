„Psychologe war so Luxusgeschenk“ – emotionale Herausforderungen und psychoonkologische Versorgungsbedarfe von Menschen mit einer Lungenkrebsdiagnose
"Psychologist was a luxury present"-Emotional challenges and need for psycho-oncological care of people with a diagnosis of lung cancer
Hintergrund Lungenkrebsbetroffene sind besonders stark durch psychischen Stress belastet. Gleichzeitig sind die Inanspruchnahmeraten von psychoonkologischer Unterstützung relativ gering. Es ist wenig über die Gründe der (Nicht‑)Inanspruchnahme bekannt. Fragestellung Welche emotionalen Herausforderungen erleben Menschen mit Lungenkrebs? Was sind ihre Gründe für die (Nicht‑)Inanspruchnahme psychoonkologischer Unterstützung? Material und Methode Es wurden qualitative Interviews mit 20 Lungenkrebsbetroffenen ausgewertet, die im Rahmen der CoreNAVI-Studie durchgeführt wurden. Ergebnisse Die Befragten erleben psychischen Stress in Form von Unsicherheiten und Zukunftsängsten. Auch den Druck, schnell von einer Behandlung in die nächste gehen zu müssen und keine Zeit für sich zu haben, nehmen die Betroffenen als belastend wahr. Das offene Sprechen, ohne das persönliche Umfeld belasten zu müssen, sowie konkrete Ratschläge erleben die Nutzer*innen der Psychoonkologie als große Hilfestellung. Die Nichtinanspruchnahme wird durch fehlenden Bedarf und mangelnde Kapazitäten begründet. Zudem werden Vorbehalte gegenüber psychologischer Unterstützung deutlich. Schlussfolgerung Betroffene mit Lungenkrebs erleben psychische und emotionale Belastungen auch durch die Vielzahl und Dichte an Therapien. Daraus resultierende fehlende Kapazitäten könnten eine Erklärung für die geringe Inanspruchnahme von psychoonkologischer Unterstützung sein. Eine stärkere Gewichtung der Psychoonkologie gegenüber aufwendigen medizinischen, oft nur geringfügig lebensverlängernden Therapien sowie der Abbau von Vorbehalten gegenüber psychologischer Hilfe sollten in der Versorgungspraxis verstärkt in den Fokus rücken.
Background Lung cancer survivors are particularly affected by psychological distress. At the same time, rates of utilization of psycho-oncological support are relatively low. Little is known about the reasons for (non)utilization. Objective What psychological and emotional distress do people with lung cancer experience? What are their reasons for (not) utilizing psycho-oncological support? Material and methods Qualitative interviews with 20 people affected by lung cancer were conducted and analyzed as part of the CoreNAVI study. Results Respondents experience psychological distress in the form of uncertainties and fears about the future. Those affected also perceive the pressure of having to go quickly from one treatment to the next and having no time for themselves as stressful. The users of psycho-oncology find it very helpful to speak openly without having to burden their personal relationships, and to receive concrete advice. Nonutilization is explained by a lack of need and a lack of capacity. In addition, reluctance to use psychological support is evident in the interviews. Conclusion Individuals with lung cancer also experience psychological and emotional distress due to the large number and high density of therapies. The resulting lack of capacity could be an explanation for the low utilization of psycho-oncological support. A greater emphasis on psycho-oncology over costly medical therapies that often only marginally prolong life and reducing reluctance to accept psychological help should be a greater focus in healthcare practice.
|Hella Fügemann, Ute Goerling, Kathrin Goedde, Nina Rieckmann, Christine HolmbergORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00761-022-01235-3
|2731-7226
|2731-7234
|Onkologie
|Springer
|Heidelberg
|Article
|German
|2022/10/04
|2022
|2024/08/23
|Deutschland; Inanspruchnahme; Interviews; Qualitative Studie; Stress
Germany; distress; interviews; qualitative study; utilization
|28
|12
|6
|1105
|1110
|Projekt DEAL
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International