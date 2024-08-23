"Psychologist was a luxury present"-Emotional challenges and need for psycho-oncological care of people with a diagnosis of lung cancer

Background Lung cancer survivors are particularly affected by psychological distress. At the same time, rates of utilization of psycho-oncological support are relatively low. Little is known about the reasons for (non)utilization. Objective What psychological and emotional distress do people with lung cancer experience? What are their reasons for (not) utilizing psycho-oncological support? Material and methods Qualitative interviews with 20 people affected by lung cancer were conducted and analyzed as part of the CoreNAVI study. Results Respondents experience psychological distress in the form of uncertainties and fears about the future. Those affected also perceive the pressure of having to go quickly from one treatment to the next and having no time for themselves as stressful. The users of psycho-oncology find it very helpful to speak openly without having to burden their personal relationships, and to receive concrete advice. Nonutilization is explained by a lack of need and a lack of capacity. In addition,

Background Lung cancer survivors are particularly affected by psychological distress. At the same time, rates of utilization of psycho-oncological support are relatively low. Little is known about the reasons for (non)utilization. Objective What psychological and emotional distress do people with lung cancer experience? What are their reasons for (not) utilizing psycho-oncological support? Material and methods Qualitative interviews with 20 people affected by lung cancer were conducted and analyzed as part of the CoreNAVI study. Results Respondents experience psychological distress in the form of uncertainties and fears about the future. Those affected also perceive the pressure of having to go quickly from one treatment to the next and having no time for themselves as stressful. The users of psycho-oncology find it very helpful to speak openly without having to burden their personal relationships, and to receive concrete advice. Nonutilization is explained by a lack of need and a lack of capacity. In addition, reluctance to use psychological support is evident in the interviews. Conclusion Individuals with lung cancer also experience psychological and emotional distress due to the large number and high density of therapies. The resulting lack of capacity could be an explanation for the low utilization of psycho-oncological support. A greater emphasis on psycho-oncology over costly medical therapies that often only marginally prolong life and reducing reluctance to accept psychological help should be a greater focus in healthcare practice.

