Time and angle-resolved time-of-flight electron spectroscopy for functional materials science
- Electron spectroscopy with the unprecedented transmission of angle-resolved time-of-flight detection, in combination with pulsed X-ray sources, brings new impetus to functional materials science. We showcase recent developments towards chemical sensitivity from electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis and structural information from photoelectron diffraction using the phase transition properties of 1T-TaS2. Our development platform is the SurfaceDynamics instrument located at the Femtoslicing facility at BESSY II, where femtosecond and picosecond X-ray pulses can be generated and extracted. The scientific potential is put into perspective to the current rapidly developing pulsed X-ray source capabilities from Lasers and Free-Electron Lasers.
Author details:
|Nomi SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Erika GiangrisostomiORCiD, Danilo KühnORCiDGND, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
Date of first publication:
|2022/12/13
Publication year:
|2022
Tag:
|dichalcogenides; instrumentation; phase transition; photoelectron spectroscopy; surface science; time-resolved; ultrafast
