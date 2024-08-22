Schließen

Time and angle-resolved time-of-flight electron spectroscopy for functional materials science

  • Electron spectroscopy with the unprecedented transmission of angle-resolved time-of-flight detection, in combination with pulsed X-ray sources, brings new impetus to functional materials science. We showcase recent developments towards chemical sensitivity from electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis and structural information from photoelectron diffraction using the phase transition properties of 1T-TaS2. Our development platform is the SurfaceDynamics instrument located at the Femtoslicing facility at BESSY II, where femtosecond and picosecond X-ray pulses can be generated and extracted. The scientific potential is put into perspective to the current rapidly developing pulsed X-ray source capabilities from Lasers and Free-Electron Lasers.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nomi SorgenfreiORCiDGND, Erika GiangrisostomiORCiD, Danilo KühnORCiDGND, Ruslan OvsyannikovORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27248833
ISSN:1420-3049
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36557966
Title of parent work (English):Molecules : a journal of synthetic chemistry and natural product chemistry
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/22
Tag:dichalcogenides; instrumentation; phase transition; photoelectron spectroscopy; surface science; time-resolved; ultrafast
Volume:27
Issue:24
Article number:8833
Number of pages:14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.