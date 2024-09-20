Schließen

Electrochemical immunomagnetic Ochratoxin A sensing

  • Electrochemical methods offer great promise in meeting the demand for user-friendly on-site devices for monitoring important parameters. The food industry often runs own lab procedures, for example, for mycotoxin analysis, but it is a major goal to simplify analysis, linking analytical methods with smart technologies. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, with photometric detection of 3,3',5,5'-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB), form a good basis for sensitive detection. To provide a straightforward approach for the miniaturization of the detection step, we have studied the pitfalls of the electrochemical TMB detection. By cyclic voltammetry it was found that the TMB electrochemistry is strongly dependent on the pH and the electrode material. A stable electrode response to TMB could be achieved at pH 1 on gold electrodes. We created a smartphone-based, electrochemical, immunomagnetic assay for the detection of ochratoxin A in real samples, providing a solid basis for sensing of further analytes.

Author details:Soraya HöfsORCiDGND, Deniz Huelague, Francesca BennetORCiD, Peter Carl, Sabine Flemig, Thomas SchmidORCiD, Jorg A. Schenk, Vasile-Dan HodoroabaORCiD, Rudolf J. SchneiderORCiD
Subtitle (English):steps forward in the application of 3,3’,5,5’-Tetramethylbenzidine in amperometric assays
