Schließen

Brief communication: impact forecasting could substantially improve the emergency management of deadly floods: case study July 2021 floods in Germany

  • Floods affect more people than any other natural hazard; thus flood warning and disaster management are of utmost importance. However, the operational hydrological forecasts do not provide information about affected areas and impact but only discharge and water levels at gauges. We show that a simple hydrodynamic model operating with readily available data is able to provide highly localized information on the expected flood extent and impacts, with simulation times enabling operational flood warning. We demonstrate that such an impact forecast would have indicated the deadly potential of the 2021 flood in western Germany with sufficient lead time.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Heiko ApelORCiDGND, Sergiy VorogushynORCiDGND, Bruno MerzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/nhess-22-3005-2022
ISSN:1561-8633
ISSN:1684-9981
Title of parent work (English):Natural hazards and earth system sciences
Publisher:European Geophysical Society
Place of publishing:Katlenburg-Lindau
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/22
Volume:22
Issue:9
Number of pages:10
First page:3005
Last Page:3014
Funding institution:Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft (Klima-Initiative); Bundesministerium fur Bildung; und Forschung (KAHR projekt) [FKZ 01LR2102F]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.