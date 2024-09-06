Schließen

Towards forage resource monitoring in subtropical savanna grasslands

  Forage supply of savanna grasslands plays a crucial role for local food security and consequently, a reliable monitoring system could help to better manage vital forage resources. To help installing such a monitoring system, we investigated whether in-situ hyperspectral data could be resampled to match the spectral resolution of multi- and hyperspectral satellites; if the type of sensor affected model transfer; and if spatio-temporal patterns of forage characteristics could be related to environmental drivers. We established models for forage quantity (green biomass) and five forage quality proxies (metabolisable energy, acid/neutral detergent fibre, ash, phosphorus). Hyperspectral resolution of the Hyperion satellite mostly resulted in higher accuracies (i.e. higher R-2, lower RMSE). When applied to satellite data, though, the greater quality of the multispectral Sentinel-2 satellite data leads to more realistic forage maps. By analysing a three-year time series, we found plant phenology and cumulated precipitation to be the most important environmental drivers of forage supply. We conclude that none of the investigated satellites provide optimal conditions for monitoring purposes. Future hyperspectral satellite missions like EnMAP, combining the high information level of Hyperion with the good data quality and resolution of Sentinel-2, will provide the prerequisites for installing a regular monitoring service.

Metadaten
Author details:Jessica FernerORCiD, Anja LinstädterORCiDGND, Christian RogassORCiD, Karl-Heinz SüdekumORCiD, Sebastian SchmidtleinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/22797254.2021.1934556
ISSN:2279-7254
Title of parent work (English):European journal of remote sensing
Subtitle (English):going multispectral or hyperspectral?
Publisher:geoLAB, Laboratory of Geomatics
Place of publishing:Florence
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/06
Tag:Africa; biomass; forage; nutritive value; production; rangelands; remote-sensing based monitoring
Volume:54
Issue:1
Number of pages:21
First page:364
Last Page:384
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through WASCALFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through WASCAL WRAP 2.0 project GreenGaDeFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01LG1202A, 01LG2078A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

