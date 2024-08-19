Schließen

The nature of the Ny-Alesund wind field analysed by high-resolution windlidar data

  In this work we present windlidar data for the research village Ny-Alesund located on Svalbard in the European Arctic (78.923 degrees N, 11.928 degrees F) from 2013 to 2021. The data have a resolution of 50 m and 10 min with an overlapping height of about 150 m. The maximum range depends on the meteorologic situation. Up to 1000 m altitude the data availability is better than 71%. We found that the highest wind speeds occur in November and December, the lowest ones in June and July, up to 500 m altitude the wind is channelled strongly in ESE to NW direction parallel to the fjord axis and the synoptic conditions above 1000 m altitude already dominate. While the fraction of windy days (v > 10 m/s) varies significantly from month to month, there is no overall trend of the wind visible in our data set. We define gusts and jets by the requirement of wind maxima v > 2 m/s above and below a wind maximum. In total, more than 24,000 of these events were identified (corresponding to 6% of the time), of which 223 lasted for at least 100 min ("Long Jets"). All of these events are fairly equally distributed over the months relatively to the available data. Further, gusts and jets follow different distributions (in terms of altitude or depths) and occur more frequently for synoptic flow from roughly a southerly direction. Jets do not show a clear correlation between occurrence and synoptic flow. Gusts and jets are not related to cloud cover. We conclude that the atmosphere from 400 m to 1000 m above Ny-Alesund is dominated by a turbulent wind shear zone, which connects the micrometeorology in the atmospheric boundary layer (ABL) with the synoptic flow.

Metadaten
Author details:Sandra GrasslORCiD, Christoph RitterORCiD, Alexander SchulzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/rs14153771
ISSN:2072-4292
Title of parent work (English):Remote sensing
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Tag:Kongsfjord; Ny-Alesund; Svalbard; jets; turbulent wind shear zone; wind channelling; wind direction; wind field; wind speed; windlidar
Volume:14
Issue:15
Article number:3771
Number of pages:24
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

