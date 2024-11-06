Schließen

Validation of the Short Dark Triad in a German sample

  The structure, correlates, and assessment of the Dark Triad are widely discussed in several fields of psychology. Based on the German version of the Short Dark Triad (SDT), we add to this by (a) providing a competitive test of existing structural models, (b) testing the nomological network, and (c) proposing an ultrashort 9-item version of the SDT (uSDT). A sample of N = 969 participants provided data on the SDT and a range of further measures. Our competitive test of five structural models revealed that fit indices and nomological network assumptions were best met in a three-factor model, with separate factors for psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and narcissism. The results provided an extensive overview of the raw, unique, and shared associations of Dark Triad dimensions with narcissism facets, sadism, impulsivity, self-esteem, sensation seeking, the Big Five, maladaptive personality traits, sociosexual orientation, and behavioral criteria. Finally, the uSDT exhibited satisfactory psychometric properties. The highest overlap in expected relations between SDT and uSDT, and convergent and discriminant measures was also found for the three-factor model. Our study underlines the utility of a three-factor model of the Dark Triad, extends findings on its nomological network, and provides an ultrashort instrument.

Metadaten
Author details:Caroline WehnerORCiD, Ulrike MaaßORCiDGND, Marius Leckelt, Mitja D. Back, Matthias Ziegler
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1027/1015-5759/a000617
ISSN:1015-5759
ISSN:2151-2426
Title of parent work (English):European journal of psychological assessment : EJPA ; official organ of the European Association of Psychological Assessment (EAPA)
Subtitle (English):structure, nomological network, and an ultrashort version
Publisher:Hogrefe & Huber
Place of publishing:Kirkland, Wash. ; Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/10
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/11/06
Tag:Dark Triad; Machiavellianism; narcissism; psychopathy; short scale
Volume:37
Issue:5
Number of pages:12
First page:397
Last Page:408
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

