Ethnic and racial identity of immigrants and effects on mental health

Lisa Kiang, Gabriela L. Stein, Linda P. Juang Robust research continues to broaden and deepen the field's understanding of immigrants' ethnic-racial identity and mental health. We highlight opportunities to pioneer the literature by questioning "who" is meant by immigrant (clearly defining generational status, going beyond covariate and difference -based approaches, focusing on immigrants from under-studied ethnic-racial backgrounds), "what" is meant by iden-tity (ethnic/heritage/native, conjoined with multiple identities such as national, regional, politicized), "where" experiences are taking place (globalization, differences in how immigrants are defined and viewed across contexts), and the "why" or importance of continuing this work (identity as resilience against mental health risks). Targeting under-researched in-tersections among the "who-what-where-why" can build knowledge and insight for researchers and practitioners who work with immigrant families, and perhaps for immigrants themselves.