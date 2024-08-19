Ethnic and racial identity of immigrants and effects on mental health
- Robust research continues to broaden and deepen the field's understanding of immigrants' ethnic-racial identity and mental health. We highlight opportunities to pioneer the literature by questioning "who" is meant by immigrant (clearly defining generational status, going beyond covariate and difference -based approaches, focusing on immigrants from under-studied ethnic-racial backgrounds), "what" is meant by iden-tity (ethnic/heritage/native, conjoined with multiple identities such as national, regional, politicized), "where" experiences are taking place (globalization, differences in how immigrants are defined and viewed across contexts), and the "why" or importance of continuing this work (identity as resilience against mental health risks). Targeting under-researched in-tersections among the "who-what-where-why" can build knowledge and insight for researchers and practitioners who work with immigrant families, and perhaps for immigrants themselves.
|Author details:
|Lisa Kiang, Gabriela L. Stein, Linda P. JuangORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.copsyc.2022.101424
|ISSN:
|2352-250X
|ISSN:
|2352-2518
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35973354
|Title of parent work (English):
|Current Opinion in Psychology
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/22
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/19
|Tag:
|context; ethnic-racial identity; immigrants; mental health
|Volume:
|47
|Article number:
|101424
|Number of pages:
|6
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz