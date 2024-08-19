Schließen

Melting relations of Ca-Mg carbonates and trace element signature of carbonate melts up to 9 GPa - a proxy for melting of carbonated mantle lithologies

  • The most profound consequences of the presence of Ca-Mg carbonates (CaCO3-MgCO3) in the Earth's upper mantle may be to lower the melting temperatures of the mantle and control the melt composition. Low-degree partial melting of a carbonate-bearing mantle produces CO2-rich, silica-poor melts compositionally imposed by the melting relations of carbonates. Thus, understanding the melting relations in the CaCO3-MgCO3 system facilitates the interpretation of natural carbonate-bearing silicate systems. We report the melting relations of the CaCO3-MgCO3 system and the partition coefficient of trace elements between carbonates and carbonate melt from experiments at high pressure (6 and 9 GPa) and temperature (1300-1800 degrees C) using a rocking multi-anvil press. In the absence of water, Ca-Mg carbonates are stable along geothermal gradients typical of subducting slabs. Ca-Mg carbonates ( similar to Mg0.1-0.9Ca0.9-0.1CO3) partially melt beneath mid-ocean ridges and in plume settings. Ca-Mg carbonates melt incongruently, formingThe most profound consequences of the presence of Ca-Mg carbonates (CaCO3-MgCO3) in the Earth's upper mantle may be to lower the melting temperatures of the mantle and control the melt composition. Low-degree partial melting of a carbonate-bearing mantle produces CO2-rich, silica-poor melts compositionally imposed by the melting relations of carbonates. Thus, understanding the melting relations in the CaCO3-MgCO3 system facilitates the interpretation of natural carbonate-bearing silicate systems. We report the melting relations of the CaCO3-MgCO3 system and the partition coefficient of trace elements between carbonates and carbonate melt from experiments at high pressure (6 and 9 GPa) and temperature (1300-1800 degrees C) using a rocking multi-anvil press. In the absence of water, Ca-Mg carbonates are stable along geothermal gradients typical of subducting slabs. Ca-Mg carbonates ( similar to Mg0.1-0.9Ca0.9-0.1CO3) partially melt beneath mid-ocean ridges and in plume settings. Ca-Mg carbonates melt incongruently, forming periclase crystals and carbonate melt between 4 and 9 GPa. Furthermore, we show that the rare earth element (REE) signature of Group-I kimberlites, namely strong REE fractionation and depletion of heavy REE relative to the primitive mantle, is resembled by carbonate melt in equilibrium with Ca-bearing magnesite and periclase at 6 and 9 GPa. This suggests that the dolomite-magnesite join of the CaCO3-MgCO3 system might be useful to approximate the REE signature of carbonate-rich melts parental to kimberlites.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Melanie J. Sieber, Max WilkeORCiDGND, Oona Appelt, Marcus Oelze, Monika Koch-Müller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/ejm-34-411-2022
ISSN:0935-1221
ISSN:1617-4011
Title of parent work (English):European journal of mineralogy
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Volume:34
Issue:5
Number of pages:14
First page:411
Last Page:424
Funding institution:DFG [FOR 2125, KO1260/19-1, 491075472]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.