Melting relations of Ca-Mg carbonates and trace element signature of carbonate melts up to 9 GPa - a proxy for melting of carbonated mantle lithologies

The most profound consequences of the presence of Ca-Mg carbonates (CaCO3-MgCO3) in the Earth's upper mantle may be to lower the melting temperatures of the mantle and control the melt composition. Low-degree partial melting of a carbonate-bearing mantle produces CO2-rich, silica-poor melts compositionally imposed by the melting relations of carbonates. Thus, understanding the melting relations in the CaCO3-MgCO3 system facilitates the interpretation of natural carbonate-bearing silicate systems. We report the melting relations of the CaCO3-MgCO3 system and the partition coefficient of trace elements between carbonates and carbonate melt from experiments at high pressure (6 and 9 GPa) and temperature (1300-1800 degrees C) using a rocking multi-anvil press. In the absence of water, Ca-Mg carbonates are stable along geothermal gradients typical of subducting slabs. Ca-Mg carbonates ( similar to Mg0.1-0.9Ca0.9-0.1CO3) partially melt beneath mid-ocean ridges and in plume settings. Ca-Mg carbonates melt incongruently, forming periclase crystals and carbonate melt between 4 and 9 GPa. Furthermore, we show that the rare earth element (REE) signature of Group-I kimberlites, namely strong REE fractionation and depletion of heavy REE relative to the primitive mantle, is resembled by carbonate melt in equilibrium with Ca-bearing magnesite and periclase at 6 and 9 GPa. This suggests that the dolomite-magnesite join of the CaCO3-MgCO3 system might be useful to approximate the REE signature of carbonate-rich melts parental to kimberlites.

