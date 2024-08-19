Schließen

Metagenome-assembled genome of a putative methanogenic Methanosarcina sp. strain enriched from terrestrial high-CO2 subsurface sediments

  • A metagenome-assembled genome (MAG), named Methanosarcina sp. strain ERenArc_MAG2, was obtained from a 3-month-old H-2/CO2 atmosphere enrichment culture, originally inoculated with 60-m deep drill core sediment collected from the tectonic Eger Rift terrestrial subsurface. Annotation of the recovered draft genome revealed putative archaeal methanogenesis genes in the deep biosphere. A metagenome-assembled genome (MAG), named Methanosarcina sp. strain ERenArc_MAG2, was obtained from a 3-month-old H-2/CO2 atmosphere enrichment culture, originally inoculated with 60-m deep drill core sediment collected from the tectonic Eger Rift terrestrial subsurface. Annotation of the recovered draft genome revealed putative archaeal methanogenesis genes in the deep biosphere.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zeyu Jia, Daniel Lipus, Alexander Bartholomaeus, Oliver Burckhardt, Megan Sondermann, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Jens KallmeyerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1128/mra.01039-22
ISSN:2576-098X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36321905
Title of parent work (English):Microbiology Resource Announcements
Publisher:American Society for Microbiology
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Volume:11
Issue:12
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.