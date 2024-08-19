Metagenome-assembled genome of a putative methanogenic Methanosarcina sp. strain enriched from terrestrial high-CO2 subsurface sediments
A metagenome-assembled genome (MAG), named Methanosarcina sp. strain ERenArc_MAG2, was obtained from a 3-month-old H-2/CO2 atmosphere enrichment culture, originally inoculated with 60-m deep drill core sediment collected from the tectonic Eger Rift terrestrial subsurface. Annotation of the recovered draft genome revealed putative archaeal methanogenesis genes in the deep biosphere.
|Zeyu Jia, Daniel Lipus, Alexander Bartholomaeus, Oliver Burckhardt, Megan Sondermann, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Jens KallmeyerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1128/mra.01039-22
|2576-098X
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36321905
|Microbiology Resource Announcements
|American Society for Microbiology
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2022/11/02
|2022
|2024/08/19
|11
|12
|2
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International