Alterations of lipid profile in livers with impaired lipophagy

  • Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is characterized by excessive lipid accumulation in the liver. Various mechanisms such as an increased uptake in fatty acids or de novo synthesis contribute to the development of steatosis and progression to more severe stages. Furthermore, it has been shown that impaired lipophagy, the degradation of lipids by autophagic processes, contributes to NAFLD. Through an unbiased lipidome analysis of mouse livers in a genetic model of impaired lipophagy, we aimed to determine the resulting alterations in the lipidome. Observed changes overlap with those of the human disease. Overall, the entire lipid content and in particular the triacylglycerol concentration increased under conditions of impaired lipophagy. In addition, we detected a reduction in long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and an increased ratio of n-6 PUFAs to n-3 PUFAs, which was due to the depletion of n-3 PUFAs. Although the abundance of major phospholipid classes was reduced, the ratio of phosphatidylcholines toNon-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is characterized by excessive lipid accumulation in the liver. Various mechanisms such as an increased uptake in fatty acids or de novo synthesis contribute to the development of steatosis and progression to more severe stages. Furthermore, it has been shown that impaired lipophagy, the degradation of lipids by autophagic processes, contributes to NAFLD. Through an unbiased lipidome analysis of mouse livers in a genetic model of impaired lipophagy, we aimed to determine the resulting alterations in the lipidome. Observed changes overlap with those of the human disease. Overall, the entire lipid content and in particular the triacylglycerol concentration increased under conditions of impaired lipophagy. In addition, we detected a reduction in long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and an increased ratio of n-6 PUFAs to n-3 PUFAs, which was due to the depletion of n-3 PUFAs. Although the abundance of major phospholipid classes was reduced, the ratio of phosphatidylcholines to phosphatidylethanolamines was not affected. In conclusion, this study demonstrates that impaired lipophagy contributes to the pathology of NAFLD and is associated with an altered lipid profile. However, the lipid pattern does not appear to be specific for lipophagic alterations, as it resembles mainly that described in relation to fatty liver disease.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Wenke JonasORCiDGND, Kristin SchwerbelGND, Lisa Zellner, Markus Jähnert, Pascal GottmannORCiDGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms231911863
ISSN:1422-0067
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36233162
Title of parent work (English):International journal of molecular sciences
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Tag:fatty acid profile; lipidomics; lipophagy; long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids; non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Volume:23
Issue:19
Article number:11863
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and Research, the State of Brandenburg; [82DZD00302]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

