Schließen

Characterization and optimization of microwave-assisted extraction of B-phycoerythrin from Porphyridium purpureum using response surface methodology and Doehlert design

  • Microalgae are one of the most promising food source of the future. Nowadays, extracts of high-value active substances of biomass are business aims for the development of food additives in personalized nutrition, in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. A new-patented vertical farming cultivation technology was used for production of Porphyridium purpureum. In this work, microwave assisted extraction was used to extract B-phycoerythrin from Porphyridium purpureum biomass. Response surface methodology was implemented for optimization. Numerical optimization established the best point of the experimental domain (biomass/solvent of 16.8 mg/mL, time of 172 s, and temperature of 30 degrees C) with a desirability value of 0.82. Corresponding experimental responses values of 7.2 mg, 8.5 % and 13,961 PA/mu g biomass were obtained for extracted proteins, extraction yield and extracted B-phycoerythrin, respectively. Final freeze-dried product indicated protein content of 55 % using Kjeldahl while targeted mass spectrometry analysisMicroalgae are one of the most promising food source of the future. Nowadays, extracts of high-value active substances of biomass are business aims for the development of food additives in personalized nutrition, in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. A new-patented vertical farming cultivation technology was used for production of Porphyridium purpureum. In this work, microwave assisted extraction was used to extract B-phycoerythrin from Porphyridium purpureum biomass. Response surface methodology was implemented for optimization. Numerical optimization established the best point of the experimental domain (biomass/solvent of 16.8 mg/mL, time of 172 s, and temperature of 30 degrees C) with a desirability value of 0.82. Corresponding experimental responses values of 7.2 mg, 8.5 % and 13,961 PA/mu g biomass were obtained for extracted proteins, extraction yield and extracted B-phycoerythrin, respectively. Final freeze-dried product indicated protein content of 55 % using Kjeldahl while targeted mass spectrometry analysis revealed that B-phycoerythrin represented 93 % of the total protein.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gerd Huschek, Harshadrai M. RawelORCiDGND, Torsten Schweikert, Janin Henkel-Oberländer, Sorel Sagu TchewonpiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biteb.2022.101212
ISSN:2589-014X
Title of parent work (English):Bioresource Technology Reports
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Tag:B-phycoerythrin; mass spectrometry; microwave-assisted extraction; optimization; porphyridium purpureum
Volume:19
Article number:101212
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.