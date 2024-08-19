Characterization and optimization of microwave-assisted extraction of B-phycoerythrin from Porphyridium purpureum using response surface methodology and Doehlert design

Microalgae are one of the most promising food source of the future. Nowadays, extracts of high-value active substances of biomass are business aims for the development of food additives in personalized nutrition, in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. A new-patented vertical farming cultivation technology was used for production of Porphyridium purpureum. In this work, microwave assisted extraction was used to extract B-phycoerythrin from Porphyridium purpureum biomass. Response surface methodology was implemented for optimization. Numerical optimization established the best point of the experimental domain (biomass/solvent of 16.8 mg/mL, time of 172 s, and temperature of 30 degrees C) with a desirability value of 0.82. Corresponding experimental responses values of 7.2 mg, 8.5 % and 13,961 PA/mu g biomass were obtained for extracted proteins, extraction yield and extracted B-phycoerythrin, respectively. Final freeze-dried product indicated protein content of 55 % using Kjeldahl while targeted mass spectrometry analysis

Microalgae are one of the most promising food source of the future. Nowadays, extracts of high-value active substances of biomass are business aims for the development of food additives in personalized nutrition, in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. A new-patented vertical farming cultivation technology was used for production of Porphyridium purpureum. In this work, microwave assisted extraction was used to extract B-phycoerythrin from Porphyridium purpureum biomass. Response surface methodology was implemented for optimization. Numerical optimization established the best point of the experimental domain (biomass/solvent of 16.8 mg/mL, time of 172 s, and temperature of 30 degrees C) with a desirability value of 0.82. Corresponding experimental responses values of 7.2 mg, 8.5 % and 13,961 PA/mu g biomass were obtained for extracted proteins, extraction yield and extracted B-phycoerythrin, respectively. Final freeze-dried product indicated protein content of 55 % using Kjeldahl while targeted mass spectrometry analysis revealed that B-phycoerythrin represented 93 % of the total protein.

