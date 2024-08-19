Schließen

AI compliance - challenges of bridging data science and law

  • This vision article outlines the main building blocks of what we term AI Compliance, an effort to bridge two complementary research areas: computer science and the law. Such research has the goal to model, measure, and affect the quality of AI artifacts, such as data, models, and applications, to then facilitate adherence to legal standards.

Metadaten
Author details:Philipp Hacker, Felix NaumannORCiDGND, Tobias FriedrichORCiDGND, Stefan Grundmann, Anja LehmannORCiDGND, Herbert ZechORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3531532
ISSN:1936-1955
ISSN:1936-1963
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Data and Information Quality (JDIQ)
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Tag:AI Act; compliance; information quality; liability; privacy; transparency
Volume:14
Issue:3
Article number:21
Number of pages:4
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

