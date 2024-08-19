Schließen

DrDimont: explainable drug response prediction from differential analysis of multi-omics networks

  • Motivation: While it has been well established that drugs affect and help patients differently, personalized drug response predictions remain challenging. Solutions based on single omics measurements have been proposed, and networks provide means to incorporate molecular interactions into reasoning. However, how to integrate the wealth of information contained in multiple omics layers still poses a complex problem. Results: We present DrDimont, Drug response prediction from Differential analysis of multi-omics networks. It allows for comparative conclusions between two conditions and translates them into differential drug response predictions. DrDimont focuses on molecular interactions. It establishes condition-specific networks from correlation within an omics layer that are then reduced and combined into heterogeneous, multi-omics molecular networks. A novel semi-local, path-based integration step ensures integrative conclusions. Differential predictions are derived from comparing the condition-specific integratedMotivation: While it has been well established that drugs affect and help patients differently, personalized drug response predictions remain challenging. Solutions based on single omics measurements have been proposed, and networks provide means to incorporate molecular interactions into reasoning. However, how to integrate the wealth of information contained in multiple omics layers still poses a complex problem. Results: We present DrDimont, Drug response prediction from Differential analysis of multi-omics networks. It allows for comparative conclusions between two conditions and translates them into differential drug response predictions. DrDimont focuses on molecular interactions. It establishes condition-specific networks from correlation within an omics layer that are then reduced and combined into heterogeneous, multi-omics molecular networks. A novel semi-local, path-based integration step ensures integrative conclusions. Differential predictions are derived from comparing the condition-specific integrated networks. DrDimont's predictions are explainable, i.e. molecular differences that are the source of high differential drug scores can be retrieved. We predict differential drug response in breast cancer using transcriptomics, proteomics, phosphosite and metabolomics measurements and contrast estrogen receptor positive and receptor negative patients. DrDimont performs better than drug prediction based on differential protein expression or PageRank when evaluating it on ground truth data from cancer cell lines. We find proteomic and phosphosite layers to carry most information for distinguishing drug response.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pauline HiortORCiD, Julian HugoORCiDGND, Justus Zeinert, Nataniel Müller, Spoorthi KashyapORCiD, Jagath C. Rajapakse, Francisco Azuaje, Bernhard Y. RenardORCiDGND, Katharina BaumORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btac477
ISSN:1367-4803
ISSN:1367-4811
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36124784
Title of parent work (English):Bioinformatics
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/19
Volume:38
Number of pages:7
First page:ii113
Last Page:ii119
Funding institution:ECCB2022; Luxembourg Institute of Health and Fonds National de la; Recherche; Interdisciplinary Life Sciences of the Joachim Herz Stiftung;; German Research Foundation [DFG RE3474/2-2]; Hasso Plattner Institute's; Research School on Data Science and Engineering
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.