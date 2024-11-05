Schließen

Germany Kiezdeutsch

  • Using the cover term “Kiezdeutsch”, we discuss urban contact dialects in Germany, drawing on different lines of research with different conceptual/theoretical backgrounds. We look at the setting of Kiezdeutsch, a society whose strongly dominant monolingual habitus contrasts with its linguistically highly diverse makeup (Section 1); give pointers to pertinent corpora that are available through open access and to the different research foci for Kiezdeutsch so far (Section 2); and provide an overview of findings at grammatical, pragmatic, lexical and prosodic levels (Section 3). Finally, we summarise the sociolinguistic findings from the Kiezdeutsch corpora, including domains of usage and the attitudes and perceptions evident in the macro context (Section 4).

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yazgul SimsekGND, Heike WieseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9780429487958-21
ISBN:978-1-032-22208-0
Title of parent work (English):Urban contact dialects and language change, insights from the Global North and South
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/05
Number of pages:22
First page:300
Last Page:321
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.