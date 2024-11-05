Germany Kiezdeutsch
- Using the cover term “Kiezdeutsch”, we discuss urban contact dialects in Germany, drawing on different lines of research with different conceptual/theoretical backgrounds. We look at the setting of Kiezdeutsch, a society whose strongly dominant monolingual habitus contrasts with its linguistically highly diverse makeup (Section 1); give pointers to pertinent corpora that are available through open access and to the different research foci for Kiezdeutsch so far (Section 2); and provide an overview of findings at grammatical, pragmatic, lexical and prosodic levels (Section 3). Finally, we summarise the sociolinguistic findings from the Kiezdeutsch corpora, including domains of usage and the attitudes and perceptions evident in the macro context (Section 4).
