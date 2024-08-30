Archives have the task of protecting and saving knowledge and making it accessible. The collections of the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin (MfN) grew heavily during the time of the European colonial expansion. Natural objects from all over the world came to Berlin in this context. At the same time, the involved people corresponded with each other about these objects. The traces of the objects and their correspondences are held in the museum’s archive. Colonial contexts are today considered contexts of injustice and their history needs to be addressed. To make provenance research possible, museums and archives have to open up their collections and records (as far as ethically and lawfully possible) to the interested public. Respectful ways of dealing with archival material from colonial contexts will be critically reflected in this master’s thesis. Furthermore, options for appropriate ways of handling culturally sensitive material shall be discussed. These options refer to objects and content from Australian colonial contexts. Provenance

Archives have the task of protecting and saving knowledge and making it accessible. The collections of the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin (MfN) grew heavily during the time of the European colonial expansion. Natural objects from all over the world came to Berlin in this context. At the same time, the involved people corresponded with each other about these objects. The traces of the objects and their correspondences are held in the museum’s archive. Colonial contexts are today considered contexts of injustice and their history needs to be addressed. To make provenance research possible, museums and archives have to open up their collections and records (as far as ethically and lawfully possible) to the interested public. Respectful ways of dealing with archival material from colonial contexts will be critically reflected in this master’s thesis. Furthermore, options for appropriate ways of handling culturally sensitive material shall be discussed. These options refer to objects and content from Australian colonial contexts. Provenance research, sensitive content, language, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP), data portals and interfaces are the topics considered for action and reflection. The aim of this paper is to reflect ways of dealing with archival material from colonial contexts with the role of archives as institutions of cultural memory in mind.

…