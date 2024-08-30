Archive als Orte des kulturellen Gedächtnisses
Archives as places of cultural memory
Archive haben die Aufgabe, Wissen zu bewahren und zugänglich zu machen. Die Sammlungen des Museums für Naturkunde Berlin (MfN) wuchsen während der Zeit der europäischen Kolonialexpansion stark an. Naturalien aus der ganzen Welt gelangten nach Berlin und gleichzeitig fand ein wissenschaftlicher Austausch zu denselben statt. Die Spuren dieser Objekte und der Korrespondenzen können im Archiv des Museums nachverfolgt werden. Heute gelten koloniale Kontexte weitestgehend als Unrechtskontexte, deren Aufarbeitung gefordert wird. Um Provenienzforschung betreiben zu können, ist es daher unerlässlich, dass Museen und Archive ihre Sammlungen offenlegen (soweit rechtlich und ethisch möglich) und Außenstehenden den Zugriff ermöglichen. Im Rahmen dieser Masterarbeit soll der respektvolle Umgang mit Archivgut aus kolonialen Kontexten kritisch reflektiert und Handlungsfelder für einen kulturell angemessenen Umgang mit sensiblen Inhalten aufgezeigt werden. Konkret beziehen sich die Handlungsoptionen auf Archivgut aus kolonialen Kontexten mit Bezug zu Australien. Dabei werden Provenienzforschung, Sensibilität, Mehrsprachigkeit, indigenes kulturelles Wissen (ICIP) sowie Plattform- und Schnittstellenoptionen für die Vernetzung von Daten und Inhalten bedacht. Ziel ist es, vor dem Hintergrund der Archive als Orte kulturellen Gedächtnisses den Umgang mit Archivgut aus kolonialen Kontexten zu reflektieren.
Archives have the task of protecting and saving knowledge and making it accessible. The collections of the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin (MfN) grew heavily during the time of the European colonial expansion. Natural objects from all over the world came to Berlin in this context. At the same time, the involved people corresponded with each other about these objects. The traces of the objects and their correspondences are held in the museum's archive. Colonial contexts are today considered contexts of injustice and their history needs to be addressed. To make provenance research possible, museums and archives have to open up their collections and records (as far as ethically and lawfully possible) to the interested public. Respectful ways of dealing with archival material from colonial contexts will be critically reflected in this master's thesis. Furthermore, options for appropriate ways of handling culturally sensitive material shall be discussed. These options refer to objects and content from Australian colonial contexts. Provenance research, sensitive content, language, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP), data portals and interfaces are the topics considered for action and reflection. The aim of this paper is to reflect ways of dealing with archival material from colonial contexts with the role of archives as institutions of cultural memory in mind.
|Fiona MöhrleORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-653433
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65343
|der Umgang mit Archivgut aus kolonialen Kontexten am Beispiel des Museums für Naturkunde Berlin
|dealing with archival material from colonial contexts using the example of the Museum of Natural History Berlin
|Anja SchwarzORCiDGND, Marie SchroerORCiD
|Anja Schwarz
|Master's Thesis
|German
|2024
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2023/09/21
|2024/08/30
|Archiv; Australien; Dekolonialisierung; ICIP; Naturkundemuseum; Wissensproduktion; koloniale Kontexte; kulturelles Gedächtnis
Australia; ICIP; archive; colonial contexts; cultural memory; decolonisation; knowledge production; natural history museums
|78, xliv
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 306 Kultur und Institutionen
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International