Cultural-Linguistic Explorations into Spirituality, Emotionality, and Society

  • This book offers Cultural-Linguistic explorations into the diverse Lebenswelten of a wide range of cultural contexts, such as South Africa, Hungary, India, Nigeria, China, Romania, Iran, and Poland. The linguistic expedition sets out to explore three thematic segments that were, thus far, under-researched from a cultural linguistic perspective – spirituality, emotionality, and society. The analytical tools provided by Cultural Linguistics, such as cultural conceptualizations and cultural metaphors, are not only applied to various corpora and types of texts but also recalibrated and renegotiated. As a result, the studies in this collective volume showcase a rich body of work that contributes to the manifestation of Cultural Linguistics as an indispensable paradigm in modern language studies. Being a testament to the inseparability of language and culture, this book will enlighten academics, professionals and students working in the fields of Cultural Linguistics, sociology, gender studies, religious studies, and cultural studies.

Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1075/clscc.14
ISBN:978-90-272-0916-0
ISBN:978-90-272-5970-7
ISSN:1879-8047
Title of parent work (English):Cognitive Linguistic Studies in Cultural Contexts (CLSCC)
Publisher:John Benjamins Publishing Company
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Editor(s):Hans-Georg Wolf, Denisa Latić, Anna Finzel
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/20
Volume:14
Number of pages:279
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

