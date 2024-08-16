Schließen

Targeted bottom-up mass spectrometry approach for the relative quantification of post-translational modification of bovine κ-casein during milk fermentation

  • kappa-casein (kappa-CN) is one of the key components in bovine milk, playing a unique role in the structuration of casein micelles. It contains in its chemical structure up to sixteen amino acid residues (mainly serine and threonine) susceptible to modifications, including glycosylation and phosphorylation, which may further be formed during milk processing. In this study, changes in post-translational modification (PTM) of kappa-CN during bovine milk fermentation were investigated. One-to-five-day fermented milk samples were produced. A traditional bottom-up proteomics approach was used to establish a multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) method for relative quantification of kappa-CN PTM. Endoproteinase Glu-C was found to efficiently digest the kappa-CN molecule. The developed LC-MS method was validated by performing assessments of linearity, precision, repeatability, reproducibility, limit of detection (LOD), and limit of quantification (LOQ). Among the yielded peptides, four of them containing serine and threoninekappa-casein (kappa-CN) is one of the key components in bovine milk, playing a unique role in the structuration of casein micelles. It contains in its chemical structure up to sixteen amino acid residues (mainly serine and threonine) susceptible to modifications, including glycosylation and phosphorylation, which may further be formed during milk processing. In this study, changes in post-translational modification (PTM) of kappa-CN during bovine milk fermentation were investigated. One-to-five-day fermented milk samples were produced. A traditional bottom-up proteomics approach was used to establish a multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) method for relative quantification of kappa-CN PTM. Endoproteinase Glu-C was found to efficiently digest the kappa-CN molecule. The developed LC-MS method was validated by performing assessments of linearity, precision, repeatability, reproducibility, limit of detection (LOD), and limit of quantification (LOQ). Among the yielded peptides, four of them containing serine and threonine residues were identified and the unmodified as well as the modified variants of each of them were relatively quantified. These peptides were (1) IPTINTIASGEPTSTTE ([140, 158]), (2) STVATLE ([162, 168]), (3) DSPE ([169, 172]), and (4) INTVQVTSTAV ([180, 190]). Distribution analysis between unmodified and modified peptides revealed that over 50% of kappa-CN was found in one of its modified forms in milk. The fermentation process further significantly altered the composition between unmodified/modified kappa-CN, with glycoslaytion being predominant compared to phosphorylation (p < 0.01). Further method development towards alpha and beta-CN fractions and their PTM behavior would be an asset to better understand the changes undergone by milk proteins and the micellar structure during fermentation.show moreshow less

Author details:Sorel Sagu TchewonpiORCiDGND, Harshadrai M. RawelORCiDGND, Sascha RohnORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27185834
ISSN:1420-3049
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36144569
Title of parent work (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/16
Tag:bovine milk; fermentation; glycosylation; kappa-casein; mass spectrometry; phosphorylation; post-translational modifications
Volume:27
Issue:18
Article number:5834
Number of pages:17
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

