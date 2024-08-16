Schließen

Researching multi-site artificial neural networks’ activation rates and activation cycles

  • With the further development of more and more production machines into cyber-physical systems, and their greater integration with artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, the coordination of intelligent systems is a highly relevant target factor for the operation and improvement of networked processes, such as they can be found in cross-organizational production contexts spanning multiple distributed locations. This work aims to extend prior research on managing their artificial knowledge transfers as coordination instrument by examining effects of different activation types (respective activation rates and cycles) on by Artificial Neural Network (ANN)-instructed production machines. For this, it provides a new integration type of ANN-based cyber-physical production system as a tool to research artificial knowledge transfers: In a design-science-oriented way, a prototype of a simulation system is constructed as Open Source information system which will be used in on-building research to (I) enable research on ANN activation types inWith the further development of more and more production machines into cyber-physical systems, and their greater integration with artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, the coordination of intelligent systems is a highly relevant target factor for the operation and improvement of networked processes, such as they can be found in cross-organizational production contexts spanning multiple distributed locations. This work aims to extend prior research on managing their artificial knowledge transfers as coordination instrument by examining effects of different activation types (respective activation rates and cycles) on by Artificial Neural Network (ANN)-instructed production machines. For this, it provides a new integration type of ANN-based cyber-physical production system as a tool to research artificial knowledge transfers: In a design-science-oriented way, a prototype of a simulation system is constructed as Open Source information system which will be used in on-building research to (I) enable research on ANN activation types in production networks, (II) illustrate ANN-based production networks disrupted by activation types and clarify the need for harmonizing them, and (III) demonstrate conceptual management interventions. This simulator shall establish the importance of site-specific coordination mechanisms and novel forms of management interventions as drivers of efficient artificial knowledge transfer.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-64073-5_12
ISBN:978-3-031-64072-8
ISBN:978-3-031-64073-5
Title of parent work (English):Business modeling and software design : 14th International Symposium, BMSD 2024, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, July 1–3, 2024, proceedings
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Boris Shishkov
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/06/30
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/08/16
Number of pages:21
First page:186
Last Page:206
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

