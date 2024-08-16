Inverse image of precompact sets and regular solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

Alexander A. Shlapunov, Nikolaj Nikolaevič Tarchanov We consider the initial value problem for the Navier-Stokes equations over R-3 x [0, T] with time T > 0 in the spatially periodic setting. We prove that it induces open injective mappings A(s): B-1(s) -> B-2(s-1) where B-1(s), B-2(s-1) are elements from scales of specially constructed function spaces of Bochner-Sobolev typeparametrized with the smoothness index s is an element of N. Finally, we prove that a map Asis surjective if and only if the inverse image A(s)(- 1) (K) of any pre compact set K from the range of the map Asis bounded in the Bochner space L-s([0, T], L-r(T-3))with the Ladyzhenskaya-Prodi-Serrin numbers s, r.