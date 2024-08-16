Schließen

Inverse image of precompact sets and regular solutions to the Navier-Stokes equations

  • We consider the initial value problem for the Navier-Stokes equations over R-3 x [0, T] with time T > 0 in the spatially periodic setting. We prove that it induces open injective mappings A(s): B-1(s) -> B-2(s-1) where B-1(s), B-2(s-1) are elements from scales of specially constructed function spaces of Bochner-Sobolev typeparametrized with the smoothness index s is an element of N. Finally, we prove that a map Asis surjective if and only if the inverse image A(s)(- 1) (K) of any pre compact set K from the range of the map Asis bounded in the Bochner space L-s([0, T], L-r(T-3))with the Ladyzhenskaya-Prodi-Serrin numbers s, r.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexander A. Shlapunov, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.35634/vm220208
ISSN:1994-9197
ISSN:2076-5959
Title of parent work (English):Vestnik Udmurtskogo Universiteta. Matematika, mechanika, kompʹjuternye nauki
Publisher:Udmurtskij gosudarstvennyj universitet
Place of publishing:Iževsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/16
Tag:Navier-Stokes equations; regular solutions
Volume:32
Issue:2
Number of pages:20
First page:278
Last Page:297
Funding institution:Foundation for the advancement of theoretical physics and mathematics; "BASIS"
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.