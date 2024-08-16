Schließen

Behind videoconferencing fatigue at work

  • A remarkable peculiarity of videoconferencing (VC) applications – the self-view – a.k.a. digital mirror, is examined as a potential reason behind the voiced exhaustion among users. This work draws on technostress research and objective self-awareness theory and proposes the communication role (sender vs. receiver) as an interaction variable. We report the results of two studies among European employees (n1 = 176, n2 = 253) with a one-year time lag. A higher frequency of self-view in a VC when receiving a message, i.e., listening to others, indirectly increases negative affect (study 1 & 2) and exhaustion (study 2) via the increased state of public self-awareness. Self-viewing in the role of message sender, e.g., as an online presenter, also increases public self-awareness, but its overall effects are less harmful. As for individual differences, users predisposed to public self-consciousness were more concerned with how other VC participants perceived them. Gender effects were insignificant.

Author details:Olga AbramovaGND, Margarita GladkayaORCiDGND
