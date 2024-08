Shear flows induced by electro-osmotic pumps in optofluidic liquid crystal cell for modulation of visible light and THz irradiation

The work is devoted to the use of electrokinetic phenomena in liquid crystals to create a new class of microfluidics devices - optofluidics, designed to control electromagnetic radiation, including the THz frequency range. To achieve the goal, an optical method is used to study changes in the orientational structure in LC layers caused by a shear flow generated by electroosmotic pumps. Simula-tion of LC behaviour in an experimental cell containing electroosmotic pumps and flat layers of a nematic liquid crystal is fulfilled. The experimental depend-ences of the intensity of polarized radiation passing through flat LC layers on the control voltage applied to the electroosmotic pump and the results of calcu-lations of the hydrodynamic and mechano-optical characteristics of the experi-mental LC cell are presented. The propagation of THz irradiation across the multilayer structure of the optofluidic cell is considered taking into account the minimum number of re-reflections of waves from different layers and the ab-sorption of THz

The work is devoted to the use of electrokinetic phenomena in liquid crystals to create a new class of microfluidics devices - optofluidics, designed to control electromagnetic radiation, including the THz frequency range. To achieve the goal, an optical method is used to study changes in the orientational structure in LC layers caused by a shear flow generated by electroosmotic pumps. Simula-tion of LC behaviour in an experimental cell containing electroosmotic pumps and flat layers of a nematic liquid crystal is fulfilled. The experimental depend-ences of the intensity of polarized radiation passing through flat LC layers on the control voltage applied to the electroosmotic pump and the results of calcu-lations of the hydrodynamic and mechano-optical characteristics of the experi-mental LC cell are presented. The propagation of THz irradiation across the multilayer structure of the optofluidic cell is considered taking into account the minimum number of re-reflections of waves from different layers and the ab-sorption of THz irradiation in a propylene and a liquid crystal.

