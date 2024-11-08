Closer investigation of the kinetics and mechanism of Spirovinylcyclopropyl Oxindole reaction with (3)Sigma(-) g-O-2 by topological approaches and unraveling the role of the I-2 catalyst

Luis R. Domingo, Elham Mazarei, Ahmad Seif, Mar Rios-Gutierez, Ehsan Zahedi, Temer S. Ahmadi In this investigation at the MN1SL/Def2-TZVP level of theory, we present computational evidence indicating that the reaction of (3)Sigma(-) g-O-2 with spirovinylcyclopropyl oxindole (2) leads to a product called spiro-1,2-dioxolane (2) in its singlet state; this reaction occurs via a stepwise mechanism and its rate-determining step is catalyzed by iodine radicals, which promotes opening of the three-membered ring under dark conditions. The conversion of 2 to 1-benzylindoline-2,3-dione (3) and 2-vinyloxirane (4) takes place via a concerted and slightly asynchronous reaction. Both electron localization function and AIM topological analysis reveal that the step associated with the attack of the (3)Sigma(-)g-O-2 molecule on the intermediate (MC)-M-3 characterizes the formation of the only new O-2-C-3 single bond, which occurs in a stepwise mechanism, in contrast to the Delta g-O-2 reaction with (1)5 species.