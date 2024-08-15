Development of a hematopoietic stem cell (murine system) based system as an alternative for the in vivo T-cell-dependent antibody response (TDAR) assay within the EOGRTS: case-study with Parabens
|Author details:
|Susann FayyazGND, Bolette Hartmann, Katja HanackORCiDGND, Sophia MichelchenORCiDGND, Reinhard Kreiling
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2022.07.483
|ISSN:
|0378-4274
|ISSN:
|1879-3169
|Title of parent work (English):
|Toxicology letters
|Publisher:
|Elsevier Science
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/09/01
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/08/15
|Volume:
|368
|Article number:
|P12-04
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|S175
|Last Page:
|S176
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz