Schließen

War, international spillovers, and adolescents

  • Using novel longitudinal data, this paper studies the short- and medium-term effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 on social trust of adolescents in Germany. Comparing adolescents who responded to our survey shortly before the start of the war with those who responded shortly after the conflict began and applying difference-in-differences (DiD) models over time, we find a significant decline in the outcome after the war started. These findings provide new evidence on how armed conflicts influence social trust and well-being among young people in a country not directly involved in the war.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Silke Anger, Bernhard Christoph, Agata GalkiewiczGND, Shushanik MargaryanORCiDGND, Frauke Peter, Malte Sandner, Thomas SiedlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jebo.2024.03.009
ISSN:0167-2681
ISSN:1879-1751
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization
Subtitle (English):evidence from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/08/15
Tag:Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; social capital; trust; war
Volume:224
Number of pages:13
First page:181
Last Page:193
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.