DaF / DaZ im Kontext von Mehrsprachigkeit

  • Der Beitrag beleuchtet die Perspektiven von DaF und DaZ im Kontext von Mehrsprachigkeit. Zunächst wird ein Verständnis von ‚Mehrsprachigkeitʻ erarbeitet und diskutiert. Anschließend wird gezeigt, wie sich DaZ, DaF und die Forschung zu Varietäten des Deutschen im Ausland im Rahmen dieses Verständnisses von Mehrsprachigkeit positionieren lassen. Der Beitrag schließt mit einem Plädoyer für ein neues, integratives Konzept von ‚Deutsch im Mehrsprachigkeitskontextʻ.
  • The article examines the perspectives of German as a Foreign / Second Language (GFL / GSL) in the context of multilingualism. First, we develop and discuss an understanding of ʻmultilingualismʼ. Then we show how GSL, GFL, and research on varieties of German abroad can fit into this understanding of multilingualism. The article concludes with a plea for a new, integrative concept of ʻGerman in a multilingual contextʼ.

Metadaten
Author details:Claudia Maria RiehlGND, Christoph SchroederORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.37307/j.2198-2430.2022.02
ISSN:0011-9741
ISSN:2198-2430
Title of parent work (German):Deutsch als Fremdsprache : Zeitschrift zur Theorie und Praxis des Faches Deutsch als Fremdsprache
translated title (English):German as a foreign / second language in the context of multilingualism
Publisher:Erich Schmidt Verlag
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2022/06/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/15
Tag:Deutsch als Fremdsprache; Deutsch als Zweitsprache; Mehrsprachigkeit; Spracherwerb
Volume:59
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:67
Last Page:76
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

