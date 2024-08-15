DaF / DaZ im Kontext von Mehrsprachigkeit
- Der Beitrag beleuchtet die Perspektiven von DaF und DaZ im Kontext von Mehrsprachigkeit. Zunächst wird ein Verständnis von ‚Mehrsprachigkeitʻ erarbeitet und diskutiert. Anschließend wird gezeigt, wie sich DaZ, DaF und die Forschung zu Varietäten des Deutschen im Ausland im Rahmen dieses Verständnisses von Mehrsprachigkeit positionieren lassen. Der Beitrag schließt mit einem Plädoyer für ein neues, integratives Konzept von ‚Deutsch im Mehrsprachigkeitskontextʻ.
- The article examines the perspectives of German as a Foreign / Second Language (GFL / GSL) in the context of multilingualism. First, we develop and discuss an understanding of ʻmultilingualismʼ. Then we show how GSL, GFL, and research on varieties of German abroad can fit into this understanding of multilingualism. The article concludes with a plea for a new, integrative concept of ʻGerman in a multilingual contextʼ.
