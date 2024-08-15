Schließen

Italian and German lexical development in Italian heritage speakers in kindergarten and elementary school settings

  Language development in children with a heritage language background is often characterized by a shift towards the majority language once children enter formal educational contexts. In Germany, educational programs that target heritage languages are scarce. It is therefore of interest whether children with a heritage language background can benefit from a bilingual program targeting their heritage language. In this paper, we report data on the lexical skills of Italian heritage children in two educational contexts, bilingual Italian-German kindergartens and a bilingual Italian-German elementary school. We examine (1) developmental trajectories of children's lexical skills in German and Italian, (2) differences between noun and verb development, (3) differences between lexical production and comprehension. In German and Italian, kindergarteners showed balanced receptive vocabulary skills. By contrast, elementary school-children had a larger German than Italian vocabulary. Both groups demonstrated a clear dominance of nouns over verbs. While school children already performed at ceiling in German at the end of first grade, across the school years, their Italian vocabulary increased, nouns in particular.

Metadaten
Author details:Tanja RinkerORCiDGND, Theresa Sophie BloderGND, Kathleen PlötnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1418/104449
ISSN:1720-9331
Title of parent work (English):Lingue e linguaggio / Dipartimento di Lingue
Publisher:Società editrice il Mulino
Place of publishing:Bologna
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/15
Tag:Italian heritage language; bilingual Italian-German education; lexical development
Volume:21
Issue:1
Number of pages:20
First page:53
Last Page:72
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 372 Primar- und Elementarbildung
4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

