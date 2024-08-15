Schließen

Critical anthropology? On the relation between philosophical anthropology and critical theory

  This article compares Max Horkheimer's and Theodor W. Adorno's foundation of the Frankfurt Critical Theory with Helmuth Plessner's foundation of Philosophical Anthropology. While Horkheimer's and Plessner's paradigms are mutually incompatible, Adorno's << negative dialectics >> and Plessner's << negative anthropology >> (G. Gamm) can be seen as complementing one another. Jurgen Habermas at one point sketched a complementary relationship between his own publicly communicative theory of modern society and Plessner's philosophy of nature and human expressivity, and though he then came to doubt this, he later reaffirmed it. Faced with the << life power >> in << high capitalism >> (Plessner), the ambitions for a public democracy in a pluralistic society have to be broadened from an argumentative focus (Habermas) to include the human condition and the expressive modes of our experience as essentially embodied persons. The article discusses some possible aspects of this complementarity under the title of a << critical anthropology >> (H. Schnädelbach).

Metadaten
Author details:Hans-Peter KrügerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1414/106105
ISBN:978-88-15-38060-9
ISSN:1122-7893
ISSN:2612-2170
Title of parent work (Italian):Iride : filosofia e discussione pubblica
Publisher:Società editrice il Mulino
Place of publishing:Bologna
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/15
Tag:bio-power; human condition; human expressivity; negativity; social critique; world and subject
Volume:35
Issue:2
Number of pages:19
First page:313
Last Page:331
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

