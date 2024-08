Warum § 362 Nr. 5 StPO aufgehoben werden sollte

The decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is eagerly awaited. The constitutional complaint of the defendant, who was finally acquitted of the charge of murder decades ago and who is now threatened with conviction for the same crime on the basis of § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has prompted a constitutional review of the provision. Prior to this, arguments for and against the provision had already been exchanged in numerous texts by legal scholars. Naturally, the focus is on Article 103 (3) of the Basic Law. Those who reject § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure base this primarily on a violation of the ne bis in idem principle. Quite a few advocates of the extended possibility of reopening refer – guided by emotion – to „material justice“ as well as to „results that would be absolutely intolerable“. This is unsatisfactory for people who find it neither unjust nor intolerable that a suspect is considered „innocent“ for the rest of his life after a final

The decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is eagerly awaited. The constitutional complaint of the defendant, who was finally acquitted of the charge of murder decades ago and who is now threatened with conviction for the same crime on the basis of § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has prompted a constitutional review of the provision. Prior to this, arguments for and against the provision had already been exchanged in numerous texts by legal scholars. Naturally, the focus is on Article 103 (3) of the Basic Law. Those who reject § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure base this primarily on a violation of the ne bis in idem principle. Quite a few advocates of the extended possibility of reopening refer – guided by emotion – to „material justice“ as well as to „results that would be absolutely intolerable“. This is unsatisfactory for people who find it neither unjust nor intolerable that a suspect is considered „innocent“ for the rest of his life after a final acquittal, even if new evidence could turn the acquitted person into a person sentenced to life imprisonment. There are strong legal reasons why it is right to adhere to the final acquittal. There are certainly also considerable reasons for breaking with the discontinuance of criminal proceedings in the cases covered by § 362 No. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, in my opinion, they are not weighty enough. In the present text, the constitutional dimension is to be left aside. A new provision that amends existing criminal procedural law must also be tested against existing criminal procedural law in order to be accepted. § 362 no. 5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure fails this test and should therefore be repealed.

