Fortschritte im Notwehrrecht?
- Der untenstehende Text ist eine recht spontane Reaktion auf Bemerkungen, die jüngst von den Kollegen Armin Engländer und Christian Rückert zu einem Kodifizierungsvorschlag für die Regelungsthemen Notwehr, Notwehrexzess und subjektives Rechtfertigungselement in der Zeitschrift „Goltdammer’s Archiv für Strafrecht“ präsentiert wurden. Den Entwurfstext hat eine – kleine – Gruppe von Strafrechtslehrern erarbeitet. Er wurde letztes Jahr mittels eines Aufsatzes von Elisa Hoven und Wolfgang Mitsch – ebenfalls im „Goltdammer’s Archiv“ − vorgestellt und erläutert. Engländer und Rückert äußern stellenweise Zustimmung, üben aber auch zu vielen Punkten des Entwurfs und seiner Begründung Kritik. Da der hiesige Verfasser sowohl an der Entwicklung des Entwurfstextes als auch an dem genannten GA-Aufsatz als Ko-Autor beteiligt war, möchte er − im Folgenden: ich − zu einigen der Kritiken Stellung nehmen.
- The following text is a spontaneous reaction to the comments of colleagues Armin Engländer and Christian Rückert regarding the proposed changes of the provisions for self-defense, self-defense excess and the subjective element of a justification that were published in the journal “Goltdammer’s Archiv für Strafrecht”. The proposal was created by a small group of criminal law professors. It was also the basis of a published article by Elisa Hoven and myself in the aforementioned journal. Engländer and Rückert in part approve of the proposed changes, whilst also criticizing various other points of the text itself or the reasoning behind it. Since the present author was not just a part of the group of criminal law professors that created the original proposal but is also co-author of the earlier GA-article, he – hereinafter: I – wants to comment on some critical notions that were brought forth.