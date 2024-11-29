A fast and reliable method for monitoring genomic instability in the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans
- The identification of genotoxic agents and their potential for genotoxic alterations in an organism is crucial for risk assessment and approval procedures of the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Classically, testing strategies for DNA or chromosomal damage focus on in vitro and in vivo (mainly rodent) investigations. In cell culture systems, the alkaline unwinding (AU) assay is one of the well-established methods for detecting the percentage of double-stranded DNA (dsDNA). By establishing a reliable lysis protocol, and further optimization of the AU assay for the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), we provided a new tool for genotoxicity testing in the niche between in vitro and rodent experiments. The method is intended to complement existing testing strategies by a multicellular organism, which allows higher predictability of genotoxic potential compared to in vitro cell line or bacterial investigations, before utilizing in vivo (rodent) investigations. This also allows working within the 3R concept (reduction,The identification of genotoxic agents and their potential for genotoxic alterations in an organism is crucial for risk assessment and approval procedures of the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Classically, testing strategies for DNA or chromosomal damage focus on in vitro and in vivo (mainly rodent) investigations. In cell culture systems, the alkaline unwinding (AU) assay is one of the well-established methods for detecting the percentage of double-stranded DNA (dsDNA). By establishing a reliable lysis protocol, and further optimization of the AU assay for the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), we provided a new tool for genotoxicity testing in the niche between in vitro and rodent experiments. The method is intended to complement existing testing strategies by a multicellular organism, which allows higher predictability of genotoxic potential compared to in vitro cell line or bacterial investigations, before utilizing in vivo (rodent) investigations. This also allows working within the 3R concept (reduction, refinement, and replacement of animal experiments), by reducing and possibly replacing animal testing. Validation with known genotoxic agents (bleomycin (BLM) and tert-butyl hydroperoxide (tBOOH)) proved the method to be meaningful, reproducible, and feasible for high-throughput genotoxicity testing, and especially preliminary screening.…
Merle Marie NicolaiORCiD, Barbara Witt, Andrea Hartwig, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-021-03144-7
|0340-5761
|1432-0738
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34458933
Archives of toxicology : official journal of EUROTOX
|Springer
|Heidelberg
|Article
|English
|2021/08/30
2021
|2024/11/29
Alkaline unwinding; Caenorhabditis elegans; Genomic instability
|95
|10
|8
|3417
|3424
|NIH Office Research Infrastructure ProgramsUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [P40 oD010440]; German Research Foundation (DFG) (Research Unit TraceAge)German Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 2558 BO4103/4-2]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International