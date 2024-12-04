Schließen

The tight junction protein Claudin-5 limits endothelial cell motility

  • Steinberg's differential adhesion hypothesis suggests that adhesive mechanisms are important for sorting of cells and tissues during morphogenesis (Steinberg, 2007). During zebrafish vasculogenesis, endothelial cells sort into arterial and venous vessel beds but it is unknown whether this involves adhesive mechanisms. Claudins are tight junction proteins regulating the permeability of epithelial and endothelial tissue barriers. Previously, the roles of claudins during organ development have exclusively been related to their canonical functions in determining paracellular permeability. Here, we use atomic force microscopy to quantify claudin-5-dependent adhesion and find that this strongly contributes to the adhesive forces between arterial endothelial cells. Based on genetic manipulations, we reveal a non-canonical role of Claudin-5a during zebrafish vasculogenesis, which involves the regulation of adhesive forces between adjacent dorsal aortic endothelial cells. In vitro and in vivo studies demonstrate that loss of claudin-5 resultsSteinberg's differential adhesion hypothesis suggests that adhesive mechanisms are important for sorting of cells and tissues during morphogenesis (Steinberg, 2007). During zebrafish vasculogenesis, endothelial cells sort into arterial and venous vessel beds but it is unknown whether this involves adhesive mechanisms. Claudins are tight junction proteins regulating the permeability of epithelial and endothelial tissue barriers. Previously, the roles of claudins during organ development have exclusively been related to their canonical functions in determining paracellular permeability. Here, we use atomic force microscopy to quantify claudin-5-dependent adhesion and find that this strongly contributes to the adhesive forces between arterial endothelial cells. Based on genetic manipulations, we reveal a non-canonical role of Claudin-5a during zebrafish vasculogenesis, which involves the regulation of adhesive forces between adjacent dorsal aortic endothelial cells. In vitro and in vivo studies demonstrate that loss of claudin-5 results in increasedmotility of dorsal aorta endothelial cells and in a failure of the dorsal aorta to lumenize. Our findings uncover a novel role of claudin-5 in limiting arterial endothelial cell motility, which goes beyond its traditional sealing function during embryonic development.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Zhenguo YangORCiD, Shuilong WuORCiD, Federica FontanaORCiDGND, Yanyu Li, Wei XiaoORCiD, Zhangdai GaoORCiD, Alice Krudewig, Markus Affolter, Heinz-Georg BeltingORCiD, Salim Abdelilah-SeyfriedORCiDGND, Jingjing ZhangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/jcs.248237
ISSN:0021-9533
ISSN:1477-9137
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33323504
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Cell Science
Publisher:Company of Biologists
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/12/04
Tag:Adhesive force; Atomic force microscopy; Cell motility; Claudin-5; Dorsal aorta; Vasculogenesis
Volume:134
Issue:1
Article number:jcs248237
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:National Key Research and Development Program of China [2018YFA0801200, 2018YFA0801000]; National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) [31970777, 31771628, 31370824]; Guangdong Natural Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars [2017A030306024]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB958, SE2016/7-2, SE2016/10-1, SE2016/13-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

