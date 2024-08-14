Schließen

Ceria nanomaterials containing ytterbium

  • Lanthanide based ceria nanomaterials are important practical materials due to the redox properties that are useful in the avenues pertaining to technology and life sciences. Sub 10 nm spherical and highly monodisperse Ce1−xYbxO2−y (0.04 ≤ x ≤ 0.22) nanoparticles were synthesized by thermal decomposition, annealed separately at 773 K and 1273 K for 2 hours and characterized. Elemental mapping for Yb3+ doped ceria nanoparticles shows homogeneous distribution of Yb3+ atoms in the ceria with low Yb3+ content annealed at 773 K and 1273 K for 2 hours. However, clusters are observed for 773 K annealed ceria samples with high concentration of Yb3+. These clusters are not detected in 1273 K annealed nanomaterials. Introducing small amounts of Yb3+ ions into the ceria lattice as spectroscopic probes can provide detailed information about the atomic structure and local environments allowing the monitoring of small structural changes, such as clustering. The emission spectra observed at room temperature and at 4 K have a manifold of bands thatLanthanide based ceria nanomaterials are important practical materials due to the redox properties that are useful in the avenues pertaining to technology and life sciences. Sub 10 nm spherical and highly monodisperse Ce1−xYbxO2−y (0.04 ≤ x ≤ 0.22) nanoparticles were synthesized by thermal decomposition, annealed separately at 773 K and 1273 K for 2 hours and characterized. Elemental mapping for Yb3+ doped ceria nanoparticles shows homogeneous distribution of Yb3+ atoms in the ceria with low Yb3+ content annealed at 773 K and 1273 K for 2 hours. However, clusters are observed for 773 K annealed ceria samples with high concentration of Yb3+. These clusters are not detected in 1273 K annealed nanomaterials. Introducing small amounts of Yb3+ ions into the ceria lattice as spectroscopic probes can provide detailed information about the atomic structure and local environments allowing the monitoring of small structural changes, such as clustering. The emission spectra observed at room temperature and at 4 K have a manifold of bands that corresponds to the 2F5/2 → 2F7/2 transition of Yb3+ ions. Some small shifts are observed in the Stark splitting pattern depending on the sample and the annealing conditions. The deconvolution by PARAFAC analysis yielded luminescence decay kinetics as well as the associated luminescence spectra of three species for each of the low Yb3+ doped ceria samples annealed at 773 K and one species for the 1273 K annealed samples. However, the ceria samples with high concentration of Yb3+ annealed at the two temperatures showed only one species with lower decay times as compared to the low Yb3+ doped ceria samples.show moreshow less

Author details:Sitshengisiwe ChemuraORCiDGND, Tim Schrumpf, Christina GünterGND, Michael Uwe KumkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/D3RA06868D
Subtitle (English):low and high concentration – luminescence analyzed in the near infrared region
Publication year:2023
