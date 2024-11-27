Schließen

Movement and seasonal energetics mediate vulnerability to disturbance in marine mammal populations

  • In marine environments, noise from human activities is increasing dramatically, causing animals to alter their behavior and forage less efficiently. These alterations incur energetic costs that can result in reproductive failure and death and may ultimately influence population viability, yet the link between population dynamics and individual energetics is poorly understood. We present an energy budget model for simulating effects of acoustic disturbance on populations. It accounts for environmental variability and individual state, while incorporating realistic animal movements. Using harbor porpoises (Phocoena phocoena) as a case study, we evaluated population consequences of disturbance from seismic surveys and investigated underlying drivers of vulnerability. The framework reproduced empirical estimates of population structure and seasonal variations in energetics. The largest effects predicted for seismic surveys were in late summer and fall and were unrelated to local abundance, but instead were related to lactation costs,In marine environments, noise from human activities is increasing dramatically, causing animals to alter their behavior and forage less efficiently. These alterations incur energetic costs that can result in reproductive failure and death and may ultimately influence population viability, yet the link between population dynamics and individual energetics is poorly understood. We present an energy budget model for simulating effects of acoustic disturbance on populations. It accounts for environmental variability and individual state, while incorporating realistic animal movements. Using harbor porpoises (Phocoena phocoena) as a case study, we evaluated population consequences of disturbance from seismic surveys and investigated underlying drivers of vulnerability. The framework reproduced empirical estimates of population structure and seasonal variations in energetics. The largest effects predicted for seismic surveys were in late summer and fall and were unrelated to local abundance, but instead were related to lactation costs, water temperature, and body fat. Our results demonstrate that consideration of temporal variation in individual energetics and their link to costs associated with disturbances is imperative when predicting disturbance impacts. These mechanisms are general to animal species, and the framework presented here can be used for gaining new insights into the spatiotemporal variability of animal movements and energetics that control population dynamics.show moreshow less

Author details:Cara A. GallagherORCiD, Volker GrimmORCiDGND, Line A. Kyhn, Carl Chr. Kinze, Jacob Nabe-NielsenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1086/712798
ISSN:0003-0147
ISSN:1537-5323
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33625969
Title of parent work (English):The American naturalist : a bi-monthly journal devoted to the advancement and correlation of the biological sciences
Publisher:University of Chicago Press
Place of publishing:Chicago
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/27
Tag:agent-based model; anthropogenic disturbances; bioenergetics; energy budget; harbor porpoise; marine mammals
Volume:197
Issue:3
Number of pages:16
First page:296
Last Page:311
Funding institution:Aarhus University; Vattenfall; Forewind; ENECO Luchterduinen; Orsted; Scottish Power Renewables
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

