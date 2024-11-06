Schließen

Universal relation between instantaneous diffusivity and radius of gyration of proteins in aqueous solution

  • Protein conformational fluctuations are highly complex and exhibit long-term correlations. Here, molecular dynamics simulations of small proteins demonstrate that these conformational fluctuations directly affect the protein's instantaneous diffusivity D-I. We find that the radius of gyration R-g of the proteins exhibits 1/f fluctuations that are synchronous with the fluctuations of D-I. Our analysis demonstrates the validity of the local Stokes-Einstein-type relation D-I proportional to 1/(R-g + R-0), where R-0 similar to 0.3 nm is assumed to be a hydration layer around the protein. From the analysis of different protein types with both strong and weak conformational fluctuations, the validity of the Stokes-Einstein-type relation appears to be a general property.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eiji YamamotoORCiD, Takuma AkimotoORCiD, Ayori MitsutakeORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.128101
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33834804
Title of parent work (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society (APS)
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/05
Volume:126
Issue:12
Article number:128101
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Sumitomo Foundation; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME1535/7-1]; JSPS KAKENHIMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceGrants-in-Aid for Scientific Research (KAKENHI) [JP20H03230]; Foundation for Polish Science (FNP)Foundation for Polish Science
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.