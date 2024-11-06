Universal relation between instantaneous diffusivity and radius of gyration of proteins in aqueous solution
- Protein conformational fluctuations are highly complex and exhibit long-term correlations. Here, molecular dynamics simulations of small proteins demonstrate that these conformational fluctuations directly affect the protein's instantaneous diffusivity D-I. We find that the radius of gyration R-g of the proteins exhibits 1/f fluctuations that are synchronous with the fluctuations of D-I. Our analysis demonstrates the validity of the local Stokes-Einstein-type relation D-I proportional to 1/(R-g + R-0), where R-0 similar to 0.3 nm is assumed to be a hydration layer around the protein. From the analysis of different protein types with both strong and weak conformational fluctuations, the validity of the Stokes-Einstein-type relation appears to be a general property.
