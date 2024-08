Ecology and phylogeny of Mantodea of Iran and adjacent areas

Mantodea, commonly known as mantids, have captivated researchers owing to their enigmatic behavior and ecological significance. This order comprises a diverse array of predatory insects, boasting over 2,400 species globally and inhabiting a wide spectrum of ecosystems. In Iran, the mantid fauna displays remarkable diversity, yet numerous facets of this fauna remain poorly understood, with a significant dearth of systematic and ecological research. This substantial knowledge gap underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive study to advance our understanding of Mantodea in Iran and its neighboring regions. The principal objective of this investigation was to delve into the ecology and phylogeny of Mantodea within these areas. To accomplish this, our research efforts concentrated on three distinct genera within Iranian Mantodea. These genera were selected due to their limited existing knowledge base and feasibility for in-depth study. Our comprehensive methodology encompassed a multifaceted approach, integrating morphological

Mantodea, commonly known as mantids, have captivated researchers owing to their enigmatic behavior and ecological significance. This order comprises a diverse array of predatory insects, boasting over 2,400 species globally and inhabiting a wide spectrum of ecosystems. In Iran, the mantid fauna displays remarkable diversity, yet numerous facets of this fauna remain poorly understood, with a significant dearth of systematic and ecological research. This substantial knowledge gap underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive study to advance our understanding of Mantodea in Iran and its neighboring regions. The principal objective of this investigation was to delve into the ecology and phylogeny of Mantodea within these areas. To accomplish this, our research efforts concentrated on three distinct genera within Iranian Mantodea. These genera were selected due to their limited existing knowledge base and feasibility for in-depth study. Our comprehensive methodology encompassed a multifaceted approach, integrating morphological analysis, molecular techniques, and ecological observations. Our research encompassed a comprehensive revision of the genus Holaptilon, resulting in the description of four previously unknown species. This extensive effort substantially advanced our understanding of the ecological roles played by Holaptilon and refined its systematic classification. Furthermore, our investigation into Nilomantis floweri expanded its known distribution range to include Iran. By conducting thorough biological assessments, genetic analyses, and ecological niche modeling, we obtained invaluable insights into distribution patterns and genetic diversity within this species. Additionally, our research provided a thorough comprehension of the life cycle, behaviors, and ecological niche modeling of Blepharopsis mendica, shedding new light on the distinctive characteristics of this mantid species. Moreover, we contributed essential knowledge about parasitoids that infect mantid ootheca, laying the foundation for future studies aimed at uncovering the intricate mechanisms governing ecological and evolutionary interactions between parasitoids and Mantodea.

