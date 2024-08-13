Kinder- und jugendpornographische Inhalte (§§ 184b, 184c StGB) und § 30 StGB

The fact that our existing criminal law could do with some „streamlining“ has now also been noticed by the Federal Ministry of Justice. Regulations that are no longer needed for various reasons are to be removed from the special section. Another possible decriminalization measure on the agenda is the selective reduction of sentencing ranges. This will not only result in a reduction in the level of punishment, but may also lead to impunity in cases where felonies become misdemeanors as a result of the lower minimum punishment range. This applies to Section 30 of the Criminal Code, a provision that may give rise to the consideration of searching for dispensable norms not only in the Special Part, but also in the General Part of the Criminal Code. § Section 30 of the StGB is currently applicable in combination with the offense variants of Section 184b of the StGB, which have the character of a crime. The results of this in terms of criminal law have not yet been discussed in the debate on the punishability of child pornography. The same

The fact that our existing criminal law could do with some „streamlining“ has now also been noticed by the Federal Ministry of Justice. Regulations that are no longer needed for various reasons are to be removed from the special section. Another possible decriminalization measure on the agenda is the selective reduction of sentencing ranges. This will not only result in a reduction in the level of punishment, but may also lead to impunity in cases where felonies become misdemeanors as a result of the lower minimum punishment range. This applies to Section 30 of the Criminal Code, a provision that may give rise to the consideration of searching for dispensable norms not only in the Special Part, but also in the General Part of the Criminal Code. § Section 30 of the StGB is currently applicable in combination with the offense variants of Section 184b of the StGB, which have the character of a crime. The results of this in terms of criminal law have not yet been discussed in the debate on the punishability of child pornography. The same applies to § 16 (2) StGB, which is rarely used in practice, and which has recently appeared in connection with § 184b StGB and § 184c StGB. A number of recommendations to the legislature can be derived from a consideration of the interrelationships between these provisions.

