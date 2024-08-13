Kinder- und jugendpornographische Inhalte (§§ 184b, 184c StGB) und § 30 StGB
Dass unser geltendes Strafrecht eine „Verschlankung" vertragen könnte, ist nun auch im Bundesjustizministerium bemerkt worden. Aus dem Besonderen Teil sollen Vorschriften entfernt werden, die aus unterschiedlichen Gründen nicht (mehr) benötigt werden. Als weitere Maßnahme der Entkriminalisierung steht möglicherweise die punktuelle Senkung von Strafrahmen auf der Agenda. Dies hat nicht nur eine Reduzierung des Sanktionsniveaus zur Folge, sondern kann dort, wo infolge der niedrigeren Strafrahmenuntergrenze aus Verbrechen Vergehen werden, Straflosigkeit bewirken. Das betrifft § 30 StGB, eine Vorschrift, die Anlass für die Überlegungen sein kann, nicht nur im Besonderen Teil, sondern auch im Allgemeinen Teil des StGB nach entbehrlichen Normen zu suchen. § 30 StGB ist aktuell anwendbar in Kombination mit den Tatbestandsvarianten des § 184b StGB, die Verbrechenscharakter haben. Welche strafrechtlichen Ergebnisse daraus resultieren können, ist in der Debatte um die Strafbarkeit von Kinderpornographie bislang nicht erörtert worden. Dasselbe gilt für den praktisch selten zur Anwendung kommenden § 16 Abs. 2 StGB, der neuerdings in Verbindung mit § 184b StGB und § 184c StGB in Erscheinung getreten ist. Aus der Betrachtung der Zusammenhänge dieser Vorschriften lassen sich einige Empfehlungen an die Gesetzgebung ableiten.…
The fact that our existing criminal law could do with some „streamlining" has now also been noticed by the Federal Ministry of Justice. Regulations that are no longer needed for various reasons are to be removed from the special section. Another possible decriminalization measure on the agenda is the selective reduction of sentencing ranges. This will not only result in a reduction in the level of punishment, but may also lead to impunity in cases where felonies become misdemeanors as a result of the lower minimum punishment range. This applies to Section 30 of the Criminal Code, a provision that may give rise to the consideration of searching for dispensable norms not only in the Special Part, but also in the General Part of the Criminal Code. § Section 30 of the StGB is currently applicable in combination with the offense variants of Section 184b of the StGB, which have the character of a crime. The results of this in terms of criminal law have not yet been discussed in the debate on the punishability of child pornography. The same applies to § 16 (2) StGB, which is rarely used in practice, and which has recently appeared in connection with § 184b StGB and § 184c StGB. A number of recommendations to the legislature can be derived from a consideration of the interrelationships between these provisions.…