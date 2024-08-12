Schließen

Topological properties accurately predict cell division events and organization of shoot apical meristem in Arabidopsis thaliana

  • Cell division and the resulting changes to the cell organization affect the shape and functionality of all tissues. Thus, understanding the determinants of the tissue-wide changes imposed by cell division is a key question in developmental biology. Here, we use a network representation of live cell imaging data from shoot apical meristems (SAMs) in Arabidopsis thaliana to predict cell division events and their consequences at the tissue level. We show that a support vector machine classifier based on the SAM network properties is predictive of cell division events, with test accuracy of 76%, which matches that based on cell size alone. Furthermore, we demonstrate that the combination of topological and biological properties, including cell size, perimeter, distance and shared cell wall between cells, can further boost the prediction accuracy of resulting changes in topology triggered by cell division. Using our classifiers, we demonstrate the importance of microtubule-mediated cell-to-cell growth coordination in influencingCell division and the resulting changes to the cell organization affect the shape and functionality of all tissues. Thus, understanding the determinants of the tissue-wide changes imposed by cell division is a key question in developmental biology. Here, we use a network representation of live cell imaging data from shoot apical meristems (SAMs) in Arabidopsis thaliana to predict cell division events and their consequences at the tissue level. We show that a support vector machine classifier based on the SAM network properties is predictive of cell division events, with test accuracy of 76%, which matches that based on cell size alone. Furthermore, we demonstrate that the combination of topological and biological properties, including cell size, perimeter, distance and shared cell wall between cells, can further boost the prediction accuracy of resulting changes in topology triggered by cell division. Using our classifiers, we demonstrate the importance of microtubule-mediated cell-to-cell growth coordination in influencing tissue-level topology. Together, the results from our network-based analysis demonstrate a feedback mechanism between tissue topology and cell division in A. thaliana SAMs.show moreshow less

Author details:Timon W. Matz, Yang Wang, Ritika Kulshreshtha, Arun SampathkumarORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1242/dev.201024
ISSN:0950-1991
ISSN:1477-9129
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35972204
Title of parent work (English):Development : Company of Biologists
Publisher:Company of Biologists
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/12
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; cell division; classification models; networks; shoot apical meristem; topology
Volume:149
Issue:16
Article number:dev201024
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung [031L0177A, 031L0177B]; University of Potsdam: Universitat Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

