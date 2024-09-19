Stellar populations, morphology and kinematics of the Magellanic clouds
- Galaxy morphology is a fossil record of how galaxies formed and evolved and can be regarded as a function of the dynamical state of a galaxy. It encodes the physical processes that dominate its evolutionary history, and is strongly aligned with physical properties like stellar mass, star formation rate and local environment. At a distance of ∼50 and 60 kpc, the Magellanic Clouds represent the nearest interacting pair of dwarf irregular galaxies to the Milky Way, rendering them an important test bed for galaxy morphology in the context of galaxy interactions and the effect of the local environment in which they reside. The Large Magellanic Cloud is classified as the prototype for Magellanic Spiral galaxies, with one prominent spiral arm, an offset bar and an inclined rotating disc while the Small Magellanic Cloud is classified as a dwarf Irregular galaxy and is known for its unstructured shape and large depth across the line–of–sight. By studying the motions and velocities of stars within these galaxies, we can trace their past interactions, with the Milky Way or with each other and unravel the complex interplay of forces that have influenced the Magellanic Clouds’ formation and evolution. In Chapter 2, the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Clouds was employed to generate unprecedented high-resolution morphological maps of the Magellanic Clouds in the near-infrared. Utilising colour-magnitude diagrams and theoretical evolutionary models to segregate stellar populations, this approach enabled a comprehensive age tomography of the galaxies. It revealed previously uncharacterised features in their central regions at spatial resolutions of 0.13 kpc (Large Magellanic Cloud) and 0.16 kpc (Small Magellanic Cloud), the findings showcased the impact of tidal interactions on their inner regions. Notably, the study highlighted the enhanced coherent structures in the Large Magellanic Cloud, shedding light on the significant role of the recent Magellanic Clouds’ interaction 200 Myr ago in shaping many of the fine structures. The Small Magellanic Cloud revealed asymmetry in younger populations and irregularities in intermediate-age ones, pointing towards the influence of past tidal interactions. In Chapter 3, an examination of the outskirts of the Magellanic Clouds led to the identification of new substructures through the use of near-infrared photometry from the VISTA Hemisphere Survey and multi-dimensional phase-space information from Gaia. The distances and proper motions of these substructures were investigated. This analysis revealed the impact of past Magellanic Clouds’ interactions and the influence of the Milky Way’s tidal field on the morphology and kinematics of the Magellanic Clouds. A bi-modal distance distribution was identified within the luminosity function of the red clump stars in the Small Magellanic Cloud, notably in its eastern regions, with the foreground substructure being attributed to the Magellanic Clouds’ interaction around 200 Myr ago. Furthermore, associations with the Counter Bridge and Old Bridge were uncovered through the detection of background and foreground structures in various regions of the SMC. In chapter 4, a detailed kinematic analysis of the Small Magellanic Cloud was conducted using spectra from the European Southern Observatory Science Archive Facility. The study reveals distinct kinematics in the Wing and bar regions, attributed to interactions with the Large Magellanic Cloud and variations in star formation history. Notably, velocity disparities are observed in the bar’s young main sequence stars, aligning with specific star-forming episodes, and suggesting potential galactic stretching or tidal stripping, as corroborated by proper motion studies.…
- Galaxienmorphologie ist ein fossiles Aufzeichnungsmaterial dafür, wie Galaxien entstanden und sich entwickelt haben und kann als Funktion des dynamischen Zustands einer Galaxie betrachtet werden. Sie kodiert die physischen Prozesse, die ihre Entwicklungsgeschichte dominieren, und ist stark mit physischen Eigenschaften wie stellare Masse, Sternentstehungsrate und lokaler Umgebung verknüpft. In einer Entfernung von ∼50 und 60 kpc stellen die Magellanschen Wolken das nächstgelegene interagierende Paar von Zwergirregulären Galaxien zur Milchstraße dar und sind somit ein wichtiges Testfeld für Galaxienmorphologie im Kontext von Galaxieninteraktionen und dem Einfluss der lokalen Umgebung, in der sie sich befinden. Die kohärenten Eigenschaften von aufgelösten Sternpopulationen ermöglichen es uns, sie als Funktion der Position innerhalb der Magellanschen Wolken zu analysieren, und bieten ein Bild des Wachstums der Galaxienunterstrukturen über die Zeit und vermitteln eine umfassende Sicht auf ihre Morphologie. Darüber hinaus bietet die Untersuchung der Kinetik der Magellanschen Wolken wertvolle Einblicke in ihre Dynamik und Entwicklungsgeschichte. Durch das Studium der Bewegungen und Geschwindigkeiten der Sterne innerhalb dieser Galaxien können wir ihre vergangenen Interaktionen, sei es mit der Milchstraße oder untereinander, nachverfolgen und das komplexe Zusammenspiel der Kräfte, die die Formation und Evolution der Magellanschen Wolken beeinflusst haben, entwirren. In Kapitel 2 wurde die VISTA Untersuchung der Magellanschen Wolken verwendet, um bisher beispiellose hochauflösende morphologische Karten der Magellanschen Wolken im nahen Infrarot zu erstellen. Mit Hilfe von Farb-Helligkeits-Diagrammen und theoretischen Entwicklungsmodellen zur Abgrenzung der Sternpopulationen ermöglichte dieser Ansatz eine umfassende Alters-Tomographie der Galaxien. Es wurden bisher unbekannte Merkmale in ihren Zentralregionen mit räumlichen Auflösungen von 0,13 kpc (Große Magellansche Wolke) und 0,16 kpc (Kleine Magellansche Wolke) offenbart, die Ergebnisse zeigten die Auswirkungen von Gezeitenwechselwirkungen auf ihre inneren Regionen. Bemerkenswert ist, dass die Studie die verstärkten kohärenten Strukturen in der Großen Magellanschen Wolke hervorhob und auf die bedeutende Rolle der jüngsten Interaktion der Magellanschen Wolken vor 200 Myr bei der Formung vieler Feinstrukturen hinwies. Die Kleine Magellansche Wolke zeigte Asymmetrie in jüngeren Populationen und Unregelmäßigkeiten bei mittelalten, was auf den Einfluss vergangener Gezeitenwechselwirkungen hinweist. In Kapitel 3 führte eine Untersuchung der Außenbereiche der Magellanschen Wolken zur Identifizierung neuer Unterstrukturen durch die Nutzung von Nahinfrarot-Photometrie aus der VISTA Hemisphere Survey und mehrdimensionalen Phasenraum-Informationen von Gaia. Die Entfernungen und Eigenbewegungen dieser Unterstrukturen wurden untersucht. Diese Analyse offenbarte die Auswirkungen vergangener Interaktionen der Magellanschen Wolken und den Einfluss des Gezeitenfeldes der Milchstraße auf die Morphologie und Kinetik der Magellanschen Wolken. Eine bimodale Entfernungsverteilung wurde innerhalb der Leuchtkraftfunktion der Red-Clump-Sterne in der Kleinen Magellanschen Wolke identifiziert, insbesondere in ihren östlichen Regionen, wobei die Vordergrundstruktur der Interaktion der Magellanschen Wolken vor etwa 200 Myr zugeschrieben wurde. Zudem wurden durch die Entdeckung von Hintergrund- und Vordergrundstrukturen in verschiedenen Regionen der SMC Assoziationen mit der Counter Bridge und Old Bridge aufgedeckt. In Kapitel 4 wurde eine detaillierte kinematische Analyse der Kleinen Magellanschen Wolke durchgeführt, unter Verwendung von Spektren aus der European Southern Observatory Science Archive Facility. Die Studie zeigt unterschiedliche Kinetik in den Wing- und Bar-Regionen auf, die auf Interaktionen mit der Großen Magellanschen Wolke und Variationen in der Sternentstehungsgeschichte zurückgeführt werden. Bemerkenswert sind Geschwindigkeitsunterschiede, die bei den jungen Hauptreihensternen der Bar beobachtet werden, die mit spezifischen Sternentstehungs-Episoden übereinstimmen und auf potenzielle galaktische Dehnung oder Gezeitenstripping hinweisen, wie es durch Studien der Eigenbewegung bestätigt wird.…
|Author details:
|Dalal El YoussoufiORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-652607
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65260
|translated title (German):
|Stellare Populationen, Morphologie und Kinematik der Magellanschen Wolken
|Reviewer(s):
|Maria-Rosa Lucia CioniORCiD, Matthias SteinmetzORCiDGND, Andrew A. ColeORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Maria-Rosa Lucia Cioni
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/05/21
|Release date:
|2024/09/19
|Tag:
|Galaxienmorphologie; Galaxienwechselwirkungen; Magellansche Wolken; Nahfeldkosmologie; Stellare Populationen
Galaxy Interactions; Galaxy Morphology; Magellanic Clouds; Near-field Cosmology; Stellar Populations
|Number of pages:
|xxiv, 163
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International