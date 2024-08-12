Synchrotron X-ray refraction detects microstructure and porosity evolution during in-situ heat treatments
- For the first time, synchrotron X-ray refraction radiography (SXRR) has been paired with in-situ heat treatment to monitor microstructure and porosity evolution as a function of temperature. The investigated material was a laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) manufactured AlSi10Mg, where the initial eutectic Si network is known to disintegrate and spherodize into larger particles with increasing temperature. Such alloy is also prone to ther-mally induced porosity (TIP). We show that SXRR allows detecting the changes in the Si-phase morphology upon heating, while this is currently possible only using scanning electron microscopy. SXRR also allows observing the growth of pores, usually studied via X-ray computed tomography, but on much smaller fields-of-view. Our results show the great potential of in-situ SXRR as a tool to gain in-depth knowledge of the susceptibility of any material to thermally induced damage and/or microstructure evolution over statistically relevant volumes.
|Itziar Serrano-Munoz, Ilaria Roveda, Andreas Kupsch, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.msea.2022.142732
|Materials Science and Engineering A: Structural Materials: Properties, Microstructure and Processing
|2022/01/26
|2022
|2024/08/12
|Si network disintegration; laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) AlSi10Mg alloy; statistically relevant volumes; synchrotron X-ray refraction radiography (SXRR); thermally induced porosity (TIP)
|French (ANR); German (DFG) [431178689]
