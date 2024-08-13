Begrenztes Cottbus?
- In diesem Band ermöglicht Mario Kaun ausgewählte Einblicke in die Lebenswelt der Cottbuser Exklavengesellschaft des 18. Jahrhunderts. Erstmalig erscheint hiermit für diesen Untersuchungsraum eine grundlegende Studie, die in umfassender Weise die Exklave und das Verhältnis von Militär und Gesellschaft näher erforscht sowie die wirtschaftliche Funktion der Garnison in einer aufstrebenden Stadt kritisch hinterfragt. Der Autor lenkt hierbei das Augenmerk auf etliche, bisher völlig unbekannte Perspektiven, die darüber hinaus einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Stadt- und Regionalgeschichtsforschung von Cottbus und der Niederlausitz leisten. Insbesondere die Befassung mit der brandenburgisch-preußischen Exklave stellt eine wertvolle Ergänzung zur bislang rudimentären Forschungslage dar.
- In this volume, Mario Kaun provides selected perspectives into the lifeworld of the Cottbus exclave society of the 18th century. This is the first time that a fundamental study has been published for this research area, which comprehensively explores the exclave and the relationship between the military and society in more detail and critically scrutinizes the economic function of the garrison in an up-and-coming town. The author draws attention to a great deal of previously unknown information, which also makes an important contribution to urban and regional history research on Cottbus and Lower Lusatia. In particular, the treatment of the Brandenburg-Prussian exclave represents a valuable addition to the hitherto rudimentary research situation.
