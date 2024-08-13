Schließen

Begrenztes Cottbus?

  • In diesem Band ermöglicht Mario Kaun ausgewählte Einblicke in die Lebenswelt der Cottbuser Exklavengesellschaft des 18. Jahrhunderts. Erstmalig erscheint hiermit für diesen Untersuchungsraum eine grundlegende Studie, die in umfassender Weise die Exklave und das Verhältnis von Militär und Gesellschaft näher erforscht sowie die wirtschaftliche Funktion der Garnison in einer aufstrebenden Stadt kritisch hinterfragt. Der Autor lenkt hierbei das Augenmerk auf etliche, bisher völlig unbekannte Perspektiven, die darüber hinaus einen wichtigen Beitrag zur Stadt- und Regionalgeschichtsforschung von Cottbus und der Niederlausitz leisten. Insbesondere die Befassung mit der brandenburgisch-preußischen Exklave stellt eine wertvolle Ergänzung zur bislang rudimentären Forschungslage dar.
  • In this volume, Mario Kaun provides selected perspectives into the lifeworld of the Cottbus exclave society of the 18th century. This is the first time that a fundamental study has been published for this research area, which comprehensively explores the exclave and the relationship between the military and society in more detail and critically scrutinizes the economic function of the garrison in an up-and-coming town. The author draws attention to a great deal of previously unknown information, which also makes an important contribution to urban and regional history research on Cottbus and Lower Lusatia. In particular, the treatment of the Brandenburg-Prussian exclave represents a valuable addition to the hitherto rudimentary research situation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mario KaunORCiD
ISBN:978-3-8471-1726-1
ISSN:2198-5251
Title of parent work (German):Schriften des Frühneuzeitzentrums Potsdam
Subtitle (German):Perspektiven auf die Lebenswelt der Cottbuser Exklavengesellschaft 1740–1806
Publisher:V & R Unipress
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Reviewer(s):Ralf PröveGND, Klaus NeitmannGND, Stefan KrollGND
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2023/10/24
Release date:2024/08/13
Volume:13
Number of pages:311
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.