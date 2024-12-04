Schließen

Click-correlative light and electron microscopy (click-AT-CLEM) for imaging and tracking azido-functionalized sphingolipids in bacteria

  Sphingolipids, including ceramides, are a diverse group of structurally related lipids composed of a sphingoid base backbone coupled to a fatty acid side chain and modified terminal hydroxyl group. Recently, it has been shown that sphingolipids show antimicrobial activity against a broad range of pathogenic microorganisms. The antimicrobial mechanism, however, remains so far elusive. Here, we introduce 'click-AT-CLEM', a labeling technique for correlated light and electron microscopy (CLEM) based on the super-resolution array tomography (srAT) approach and bio-orthogonal click chemistry for imaging of azido-tagged sphingolipids to directly visualize their interaction with the model Gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis at subcellular level. We observed ultrastructural damage of bacteria and disruption of the bacterial outer membrane induced by two azido-modified sphingolipids by scanning electron microscopy and transmission electron microscopy. Click-AT-CLEM imaging and mass spectrometry clearly revealed efficient incorporation of azido-tagged sphingolipids into the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria as underlying cause of their antimicrobial activity.

Metadaten
Author details:Simon Peters, Lena Kaiser, Julian Fink, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Veronika Perschin, Jan Schlegel, Markus Sauer, Christian StigloherORCiD, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Jürgen SeibelORCiDGND, Alexandra Schubert-UnkmeirORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83813-w
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33619350
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/12/04
Volume:11
Issue:1
Article number:4300
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHU 2394/2-2, GRK2581, FOR2123, SE1410/6-2, SA 829/16-2]; research training group "Sphingolipid dynamics in infection control" [FOR2123]; research training group "SphingoINF-Sphingolipid infection" [GRK2581]; University of Wuerzburg
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

