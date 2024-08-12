Schließen

The difference between photo-iniferter and conventional RAFT polymerization

  • Photo-iniferter (PI)-RAFT polymerization, the direct activation of chain transfer agents via light, is a fascinating polymerization technique, as it overcomes some restriction of conventional RAFT polymerization. As such, we elucidated the role of reversible deactivation in this context using a monomer-CTA pair with low chain transfer capabilities. Tests with varying targeted degrees of polymerization (DP) or monomer concentrations revealed no significant improvement of polymerization control using the PI-process. Control can however be achieved via slow monomer addition, increasing the number of activation/deactivation events per monomer addition. More importantly, the livingness of the polymerization was found to be extraordinarily high, enabling the straightforward and rapid synthesis of multiblock copolymers with up to 20 blocks and a high number of repeating units per block (DP = 25-100) maintaining an overall excellent definition (M-n = 90 300 g mol(-1), D = 1.29). This study highlights the enormous potential of PI-RAFTPhoto-iniferter (PI)-RAFT polymerization, the direct activation of chain transfer agents via light, is a fascinating polymerization technique, as it overcomes some restriction of conventional RAFT polymerization. As such, we elucidated the role of reversible deactivation in this context using a monomer-CTA pair with low chain transfer capabilities. Tests with varying targeted degrees of polymerization (DP) or monomer concentrations revealed no significant improvement of polymerization control using the PI-process. Control can however be achieved via slow monomer addition, increasing the number of activation/deactivation events per monomer addition. More importantly, the livingness of the polymerization was found to be extraordinarily high, enabling the straightforward and rapid synthesis of multiblock copolymers with up to 20 blocks and a high number of repeating units per block (DP = 25-100) maintaining an overall excellent definition (M-n = 90 300 g mol(-1), D = 1.29). This study highlights the enormous potential of PI-RAFT polymerization for the synthesis of polymeric materials.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anne-Catherine LehnenORCiD, Jan A. M. Kurki, Matthias HartliebORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1py01530c
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Title of parent work (English):Polymer Chemistry
Subtitle (English):high livingness enables the straightforward synthesis of multiblock copolymers
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/08/12
Volume:13
Issue:11
Number of pages:10
First page:1537
Last Page:1546
Funding institution:DFG (Emmy-Noether-Program) [HA 7725/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.