Selenium fortification alters the growth, antioxidant characteristics and secondary metabolite profiles of cauliflower (Brassica oleracea var. botrytis) cultivars in hydroponic culture

Nowadays the importance of selenium for human health is widely known, but most of the plants are poor in terms of selenium storage and accumulation because of the low selenium mineralization potential of the soil. For this purpose, foliar application of different sodium selenate concentrations (0, 5, 10, 15, 20 mg/L) was used to treat the cauliflower cultivars "Clapton" and "Graffiti". Higher yields and other related vegetative attributes were improved at 10 and 15 mg/L sodium selenate application. At a concentration of 10 mg/L sodium selenate, photosynthetic pigments, total phenolic compounds and antioxidant capacity were enhanced in both cultivars, but the "Graffiti" cultivar responded stronger than the "Clapton" cultivar. The glucosinolates were accumulated in response to selenium fortification and the highest amounts were found in the "Graffiti" cultivar at 10 mg/L. Selenium accumulated concentration-dependently and rose with higher fertilization levels. In general, foliar application of selenium at 10 mg/L led to an accumulation

Nowadays the importance of selenium for human health is widely known, but most of the plants are poor in terms of selenium storage and accumulation because of the low selenium mineralization potential of the soil. For this purpose, foliar application of different sodium selenate concentrations (0, 5, 10, 15, 20 mg/L) was used to treat the cauliflower cultivars "Clapton" and "Graffiti". Higher yields and other related vegetative attributes were improved at 10 and 15 mg/L sodium selenate application. At a concentration of 10 mg/L sodium selenate, photosynthetic pigments, total phenolic compounds and antioxidant capacity were enhanced in both cultivars, but the "Graffiti" cultivar responded stronger than the "Clapton" cultivar. The glucosinolates were accumulated in response to selenium fortification and the highest amounts were found in the "Graffiti" cultivar at 10 mg/L. Selenium accumulated concentration-dependently and rose with higher fertilization levels. In general, foliar application of selenium at 10 mg/L led to an accumulation of secondary metabolites and also positively affected the growth and yield of florets.

…